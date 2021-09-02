PhP Developer
Talented Developer with PhP / Laravel / Mobile / [URL Removed] experience working in a fast paced environment looking for new challenges. The role offers opportunities to engage with clients to build soft and technical skills.
Have you completed your BSc or Similar Degree / Diploma in IT with approximately 3 years PhP Development experience with mobile – Commencement ASAP (Permanent Position)
The Position: We’re looking for a PhP Developer to be office based in Greenside. The pay range on offer is R35 000.00 to R40 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV as well as a recent Payslip to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable [URL Removed] experience will be contacted.
Assessment: Online Coding Challenge to be completed
Requirements:
- Completed Matric
- Completed Degree / Diploma – essential (ideally BSc Computer Science or BTech)
- 3+ years experience with PhP, Laravel, [URL Removed] / Node.Js / React / Angular
- Own reliable transport with valid drivers license
- Must be South African with a valid South African ID
- Must have a good understanding of written and verbal communication
- Must be able to work independently and be responsible enough to work without supervision
- Must be a Self-Starter
- Ability to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities
- Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables
Responsibilities:
Skills:
- PhP
- Mobile Application Development
- JS
- React
- Angular
- Laravel
- jQuery
- HTML5
- CSS
- ES6+
- MySQL
- Linux
- Serve and Consume Web Services (SOAP, JSON, REST, XML)
- Beneficial: Cordova, React, Java, Ionic, C#, Laravel
Note:
- Online Assessment to be completed
- Skills Matrix to be completed
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- Native
- PHP frameworks
- MVC frameworks
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric