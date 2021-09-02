SAP ABAP Developer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our SAP Finance Systems team. This is an excellent opportunity to assist in development, support and maintenance of TFG’s finance applications by analyzing, coding, debugging and supporting programs according to detailed specifications.

with a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

Key performance areas:

Provide systems support services

Investigations and problem solving

Understanding the business environment and provide consulting services to users to determine optimal solutions

Gather, understand and document business requirements

Develop reports, extracts and interfaces

Find solutions to complex integration requirements

Code, test and implement changes

Test and implement application solutions

Proactively manage vendor deliverables to ensure that desired outcomes and objectives are achieved

Ensuring successful upgrades and system changes of 3 rd party applications

You should have:

A relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Computer Science, BCom Information Systems).

A minimum of 5 – 8 years’ relevant business systems experience , and an ABAP certification

SAP ABAP development experience, including Object Orientated Programming

Experience in SAP Modules FI/CO, MM, PS, REFX, GRC

MS SQL Server experience with Transact-SQL language skills.

Classic APS and/or ASP.NET development experience would be an advantage

BW experience will be beneficial

An eye for detail and exceptional organizational skills

To be able to work your way through a highly structured development process

Able to work independently, as well as within a team

Excellent interpersonal skills

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

To be able to make decisions and meet deadlines whilst working in a fast-paced, pressurized environment

Resilience and emotional maturity

To be self-motivated and take responsibility for your own development

Sound problem solving ability

High levels of energy and initiative

Proven technical skills (SAP, SQL) and experience are advantageous, but not essential

Please ensure your Line Manager is aware and supports your application. Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the employment equity act.

Learn more/Apply for this position