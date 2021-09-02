Software Developer Java Lead Developer/Cloud Expert

Sep 2, 2021

The Role: Our Client is looking for a Lead Developer / Cloud Expert who will lead the cloud migration project within Parts Logistics domain specifically for Supply Chain Management.Essential function:In this If you are a passionate Architect who is hands on with JAVA, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified)
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take part in regular Scrum meetings via Skype. Daily, Planning, Estimation,
    Refinement, Review, Retro
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Support existing solutions, DevOps

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Degree in IT or relevant experience

Experience required:

  • 10+ Years

Key Accountabilities: Functional Skills:

  • Sound knowledge in Java
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g. Docker
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes
  • At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end
    technologies such
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • HTML 5
  • CSS
  • Git
  • Maven or Jenkins
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)

Sound experience in developing backend applications:

  • Architecture and Interface Design.
  • Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document,
    graph, time series, geolocation).
  • Implementation of Backend Services

Proficiency with:

  • Restful Services, MQTT or Kafka.
  • Proficiency in UI frameworks: Angular (Version 9 or higher)
  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a
    distributed team
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
  • Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the
    business goals

Advantageous:

  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with
    the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful
    implementation.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate
    effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical
    colleagues / users.
  • Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be
    foreign customers and language barriers might exist.
  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and
    submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
  • Above board work ethics ?? this is of utmost importance.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users
    when required.
  • Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international)

