Software Developer Java Lead Developer/Cloud Expert

The Role: Our Client is looking for a Lead Developer / Cloud Expert who will lead the cloud migration project within Parts Logistics domain specifically for Supply Chain Management.Essential function:In this If you are a passionate Architect who is hands on with JAVA, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified)

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take part in regular Scrum meetings via Skype. Daily, Planning, Estimation,

Refinement, Review, Retro

Refinement, Review, Retro Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Support existing solutions, DevOps

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Degree in IT or relevant experience

Experience required:

10+ Years

Key Accountabilities: Functional Skills:

Sound knowledge in Java

Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g. Docker



Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes

At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end

technologies such

technologies such Java

JavaScript

HTML 5

CSS

Git

Maven or Jenkins

Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)

Sound experience in developing backend applications:

Architecture and Interface Design.

Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document,

graph, time series, geolocation).

graph, time series, geolocation). Implementation of Backend Services

Proficiency with:

Restful Services, MQTT or Kafka.

Proficiency in UI frameworks: Angular (Version 9 or higher)

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a

distributed team

distributed team Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the

business goals

Advantageous:

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with

the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful

implementation.



the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation. Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate

effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical

colleagues / users.

effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users. Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be

foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

foreign customers and language barriers might exist. Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and

submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER. Above board work ethics ?? this is of utmost importance.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users

when required.

when required. Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international)

Learn more/Apply for this position