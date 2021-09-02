Software Developer Java Lead Developer/Cloud Expert

The Role: Our Client is looking for a Lead Developer / Cloud Expert who will lead the cloud migration project within Parts Logistics domain specifically for Supply Chain Management.Essential function:In this If you are a passionate Architect who is hands on with JAVA, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified)
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take part in regular Scrum meetings via Skype. Daily, Planning, Estimation,
Refinement, Review, Retro
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Support existing solutions, DevOps
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
Experience required:
- 10+ Years
Key Accountabilities: Functional Skills:
- Sound knowledge in Java
- Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g. Docker
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes
- At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end
technologies such
- Java
- JavaScript
- HTML 5
- CSS
- Git
- Maven or Jenkins
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)
Sound experience in developing backend applications:
- Architecture and Interface Design.
- Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document,
graph, time series, geolocation).
- Implementation of Backend Services
Proficiency with:
- Restful Services, MQTT or Kafka.
- Proficiency in UI frameworks: Angular (Version 9 or higher)
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a
distributed team
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the
business goals
Advantageous:
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE
Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with
the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful
implementation.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate
effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical
colleagues / users.
- Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be
foreign customers and language barriers might exist.
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and
submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
- Above board work ethics ?? this is of utmost importance.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users
when required.
- Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international)