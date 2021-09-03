Business Systems Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
Position Description
Key Responsibilities
- Delivering quality, comprehensive and detailed business requirement specification documents
- Facilitation of meetings, workshops, etc. to gather information
- Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement
- Working with key service providers to ensure business requirements, rules and controls are documented and signed off
- Analysis to support BAU issues, change and implementation
- Link between business, IT and vendors
- Assists with inputs for training manual and business rules
- Compile test plans and test cases
- Architecting of test plan specifications according to the standards, ensuring all test plans are documented, comprehensive, complete and performing testing within allocated time
- Post implementation support to business
- Assist in the continuous development and improvement of the business analysis framework (effective process and standards)
- Transfer of knowledge to users, trainers and peers
- Ability to perform process mapping and design
systems design, OO A&D methodology and SO methodology will be a strong advantage
- 5 years relevant experience in systems analysis and design
- Sound Understanding of Object-Orientation
- Sound UML experience
- Sound understanding of service design
- Solid expertise in MS SQL
- Experience using service integration testing tools e.g. SoapUI, Postman etc.
- Documenting technical/system processes
- At least 8 years IT experience
- Exposure to Information Governance, BI (Business Intelligence) and Enterprise Data Programs, preferably recently
- Understanding of data management frameworks
- Experience working with cross business data domains
- Exposure to the asset management industry Knowledge
- Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
- Relevant programming languages
- Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques
- Impact Analysis Techniques
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
- Understanding of Project Management Principles
- High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
- Understanding of BPMN or similar business process language would be advantageous
Ability to perform integration analysis, data analysis and reporting analysis
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Relevant Business Analysis qualification essential
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Investments industry experience beneficial
Competencies
Technical Competencies:
- Strong working knowledge of business processes, data environment analysis and reporting analysis is essential
- Ability to write SQL queries would be beneficial
- Understanding the operations of an outsourcing environment
- Ability to provide business solutions essential
Behavioral Competencies:
- Strong attention to detail
- Proactive and able to work independently
- Ability to package and present analysis with recommendations to management and executive teams
- Shows initiative and ability to work independently
- Abstract thinking and conceptual problem solving
- Ability to frame problems and develop solutions aligned to strategic objectives
- Ability to work in complex, changing environments
- Strong ability to organize and prioritize
- Excellent communication skills both written and verbal in English
- Excellent time management skills in order to manage requirements regarding deliverables
- Excellent interpersonal skills and team player
- Results focused and displays ability to execute
- Ability to perform well under pressure and meet deadlines
- Client focused thinking
Desired Skills:
- Business Process Analysis
- Business analysis
- Systems Analysis
- Investments
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric