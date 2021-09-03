Business Systems Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

Position Description

Key Responsibilities

Delivering quality, comprehensive and detailed business requirement specification documents

Facilitation of meetings, workshops, etc. to gather information

Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement

Working with key service providers to ensure business requirements, rules and controls are documented and signed off

Analysis to support BAU issues, change and implementation

Link between business, IT and vendors

Assists with inputs for training manual and business rules

Compile test plans and test cases

Architecting of test plan specifications according to the standards, ensuring all test plans are documented, comprehensive, complete and performing testing within allocated time

Post implementation support to business

Assist in the continuous development and improvement of the business analysis framework (effective process and standards)

Transfer of knowledge to users, trainers and peers

Ability to perform process mapping and design

systems design, OO A&D methodology and SO methodology will be a strong advantage

5 years relevant experience in systems analysis and design

Sound Understanding of Object-Orientation

Sound UML experience

Sound understanding of service design

Solid expertise in MS SQL

Experience using service integration testing tools e.g. SoapUI, Postman etc.

Documenting technical/system processes

At least 8 years IT experience

Exposure to Information Governance, BI (Business Intelligence) and Enterprise Data Programs, preferably recently

Understanding of data management frameworks

Experience working with cross business data domains

Exposure to the asset management industry Knowledge

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

Relevant programming languages

Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques

Impact Analysis Techniques

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Understanding of Project Management Principles

High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

Understanding of BPMN or similar business process language would be advantageous

Ability to perform integration analysis, data analysis and reporting analysis

Minimum Requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant Business Analysis qualification essential

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Investments industry experience beneficial

Competencies

Technical Competencies:

Strong working knowledge of business processes, data environment analysis and reporting analysis is essential

Ability to write SQL queries would be beneficial

Understanding the operations of an outsourcing environment

Ability to provide business solutions essential

Behavioral Competencies:

Strong attention to detail

Proactive and able to work independently

Ability to package and present analysis with recommendations to management and executive teams

Shows initiative and ability to work independently

Abstract thinking and conceptual problem solving

Ability to frame problems and develop solutions aligned to strategic objectives

Ability to work in complex, changing environments

Strong ability to organize and prioritize

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal in English

Excellent time management skills in order to manage requirements regarding deliverables

Excellent interpersonal skills and team player

Results focused and displays ability to execute

Ability to perform well under pressure and meet deadlines

Client focused thinking

Desired Skills:

Business Process Analysis

Business analysis

Systems Analysis

Investments

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

