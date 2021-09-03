Business Systems Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

Position Description
Key Responsibilities

  • Delivering quality, comprehensive and detailed business requirement specification documents
  • Facilitation of meetings, workshops, etc. to gather information
  • Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement
  • Working with key service providers to ensure business requirements, rules and controls are documented and signed off
  • Analysis to support BAU issues, change and implementation
  • Link between business, IT and vendors
  • Assists with inputs for training manual and business rules
  • Compile test plans and test cases
  • Architecting of test plan specifications according to the standards, ensuring all test plans are documented, comprehensive, complete and performing testing within allocated time
  • Post implementation support to business
  • Assist in the continuous development and improvement of the business analysis framework (effective process and standards)
  • Transfer of knowledge to users, trainers and peers
  • Ability to perform process mapping and design

systems design, OO A&D methodology and SO methodology will be a strong advantage

  • 5 years relevant experience in systems analysis and design
  • Sound Understanding of Object-Orientation
  • Sound UML experience
  • Sound understanding of service design
  • Solid expertise in MS SQL
  • Experience using service integration testing tools e.g. SoapUI, Postman etc.
  • Documenting technical/system processes
  • At least 8 years IT experience
  • Exposure to Information Governance, BI (Business Intelligence) and Enterprise Data Programs, preferably recently
  • Understanding of data management frameworks
  • Experience working with cross business data domains
  • Exposure to the asset management industry Knowledge
  • Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
  • Relevant programming languages
  • Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques
  • Impact Analysis Techniques
  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
  • Understanding of Project Management Principles
  • High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
  • Understanding of BPMN or similar business process language would be advantageous

Ability to perform integration analysis, data analysis and reporting analysis

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Relevant Business Analysis qualification essential
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Investments industry experience beneficial

Competencies
Technical Competencies:

  • Strong working knowledge of business processes, data environment analysis and reporting analysis is essential
  • Ability to write SQL queries would be beneficial
  • Understanding the operations of an outsourcing environment
  • Ability to provide business solutions essential

Behavioral Competencies:

  • Strong attention to detail
  • Proactive and able to work independently
  • Ability to package and present analysis with recommendations to management and executive teams
  • Shows initiative and ability to work independently
  • Abstract thinking and conceptual problem solving
  • Ability to frame problems and develop solutions aligned to strategic objectives
  • Ability to work in complex, changing environments
  • Strong ability to organize and prioritize
  • Excellent communication skills both written and verbal in English
  • Excellent time management skills in order to manage requirements regarding deliverables
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and team player
  • Results focused and displays ability to execute
  • Ability to perform well under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Client focused thinking

Desired Skills:

  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business analysis
  • Systems Analysis
  • Investments

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

