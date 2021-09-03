Java Developer

Technical Skills
- Core java – 4+ years,
- Good knowledge of Object Orientated principles and design patterns,
- In depth understanding of UI design principles and best practices,
- Good knowledge on frameworks like hibernate, Java spring boot,
- Good knowledge on multi-threading concepts,
- Knowledge of various SDLC methodologies like Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid,
- Working through the Design, Development, Testing, Release cycle and Software delivery,
- SDLC Tools, e.g., IBM Jazz, Jira, HP Quality Centre,
- Excellent Troubleshooting and Problem Solving Ability.
Additional Skills
- Work experience in consumer Electronic and Embedded Software Stack Development is preferred,
- Prior experience in Web Technologies and STB experience is a huge plus,
- A problem solver with positive work and team building attitude,
- Effective written, verbal and presentation & communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- SDLC
- Agile
- Waterfall
- Java spring boot
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Broadcasting and Film