Java Developer

Sep 3, 2021

Technical Skills

  • Core java – 4+ years,
  • Good knowledge of Object Orientated principles and design patterns,
  • In depth understanding of UI design principles and best practices,
  • Good knowledge on frameworks like hibernate, Java spring boot,
  • Good knowledge on multi-threading concepts,
  • Knowledge of various SDLC methodologies like Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid,
  • Working through the Design, Development, Testing, Release cycle and Software delivery,
  • SDLC Tools, e.g., IBM Jazz, Jira, HP Quality Centre,
  • Excellent Troubleshooting and Problem Solving Ability.

Additional Skills

  • Work experience in consumer Electronic and Embedded Software Stack Development is preferred,
  • Prior experience in Web Technologies and STB experience is a huge plus,
  • A problem solver with positive work and team building attitude,
  • Effective written, verbal and presentation & communication skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • SDLC
  • Agile
  • Waterfall
  • Java spring boot

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Broadcasting and Film

