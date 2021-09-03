Java Developer at Deloitte 4

- Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or other related field
- At least 5 years relevant experience of which a minimum of 5 years is in programming and/or systems analysis applying agile frameworks
- Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, LSD, and FDD
- Experience working with multiple programming and markup languages, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Java, Ruby, SQL, XML, JSON, YAML, and Python, and paradigms such as object-oriented-, even-driven-, procedural-, functional-, and declarative programming
- Development experience in Java/Java EE
- Experience with Spring Boot and Spring Cloud framework
- Experience with Unix/Linux operation systems.
- Experience with common middleware technologies like Redis, Rabbit MQ, Zookeeper.
- Familiar with at least one of the following databases – MySQL/Oracle/SQL Server/PostgreSQL
- Knowledge of software architecture principles
- Experience working in cloud-native environments
- Professional experience and knowledge of the Telecommunications industry preferred
- Certified Scrum Developer (CSD) preferred
- Competency in UX principles and practices preferred
Experience with the following will be considered an advantage: Git, Spring JPA or any ORM tool, Junit or any Testing Framework, Linux , Kubernetes, AWS EC2, ECS, Spring DI or any DI Framework, Jenkins or any Build/Deploy tools
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Developer