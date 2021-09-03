Java Developer at Deloitte 4

Sep 3, 2021

  • Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or other related field
  • At least 5 years relevant experience of which a minimum of 5 years is in programming and/or systems analysis applying agile frameworks
  • Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, LSD, and FDD
  • Experience working with multiple programming and markup languages, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Java, Ruby, SQL, XML, JSON, YAML, and Python, and paradigms such as object-oriented-, even-driven-, procedural-, functional-, and declarative programming
  • Development experience in Java/Java EE
  • Experience with Spring Boot and Spring Cloud framework
  • Experience with Unix/Linux operation systems.
  • Experience with common middleware technologies like Redis, Rabbit MQ, Zookeeper.
  • Familiar with at least one of the following databases – MySQL/Oracle/SQL Server/PostgreSQL
  • Knowledge of software architecture principles
  • Experience working in cloud-native environments
  • Professional experience and knowledge of the Telecommunications industry preferred
  • Certified Scrum Developer (CSD) preferred
  • Competency in UX principles and practices preferred

Experience with the following will be considered an advantage: Git, Spring JPA or any ORM tool, Junit or any Testing Framework, Linux , Kubernetes, AWS EC2, ECS, Spring DI or any DI Framework, Jenkins or any Build/Deploy tools

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Developer

