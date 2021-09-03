Java Developer at Deloitte 4

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or other related field

At least 5 years relevant experience of which a minimum of 5 years is in programming and/or systems analysis applying agile frameworks

Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, LSD, and FDD

Experience working with multiple programming and markup languages, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Java, Ruby, SQL, XML, JSON, YAML, and Python, and paradigms such as object-oriented-, even-driven-, procedural-, functional-, and declarative programming

Development experience in Java/Java EE

Experience with Spring Boot and Spring Cloud framework

Experience with Unix/Linux operation systems.

Experience with common middleware technologies like Redis, Rabbit MQ, Zookeeper.

Familiar with at least one of the following databases – MySQL/Oracle/SQL Server/PostgreSQL

Knowledge of software architecture principles

Experience working in cloud-native environments

Professional experience and knowledge of the Telecommunications industry preferred

Certified Scrum Developer (CSD) preferred

Competency in UX principles and practices preferred

Experience with the following will be considered an advantage: Git, Spring JPA or any ORM tool, Junit or any Testing Framework, Linux , Kubernetes, AWS EC2, ECS, Spring DI or any DI Framework, Jenkins or any Build/Deploy tools

Desired Skills:

Java

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position