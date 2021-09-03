Security and Network Engineer

Our client requires a dynamic individual who will be responsible to conceptualise, research,

design, deploy, operate, monitor, and maintain both cybersecurity and network solutions and

systems for the protection of all Information and Communication Technologies assets. You will report to the Head of IT and the GM.

Culture fit:

You are analytical and an out-of-the box thinker, problem solver, can work under pressure, pay attention to detail, ability to work in a team and individually, be adaptable, be efficient in time management, have great interpersonal and communication skills, be trustworthy and self-driven.

Main areas of responsibility:

Implementation of security and network rules and the ability to identify areas in need of fixing.

Solid security background required with experience in implementing a zero-trust environment. Certifications such as CEH, CISSP, Security+, CSA etc. beneficial.

Solid Microsoft background required with a good understanding of the benefits of licenses.

You have migrated to the cloud and is able to implement best practices.

Knowledge and Experience:

Advanced knowledge of computer security, web security, infrastructure security, database security, wired and wireless network security, applications security, and cloud security.

Experience in FortiGate Firewalls is required.

Technical leadership of information and cyber security projects will be advantageous.

Detailed knowledge in network protocols and methods such as TCP/IP, HTTP, TLS, Routing, Switching, Load Balancing, Subnetting, IPsec tunneling, NAT, VPN etc.

In-depth knowledge of current network architectures, solutions, and trends.

Familiar is using network administrator tools for day-to-day administrative purposes.

Experience in Cisco, Juniper, Dell, or Aruba network switches is required.

Experienced in interpreting of network symptom data such as logs, tcp-dumps, product specific trace data, and network captures.

Data backup management, business continuity and disaster recovery will be beneficial.

Excellent knowledge in operation processes to achieve high stability and reliability.

Detailed understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.

Knowledge of Windows and Linux operating systems will be beneficial.

A good understanding of virtualization and cloud technologies is required.

ITIL process knowledge and work experience.

Knowledge of different cyber security frameworks such as NIST and/or ISO27001.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

A fun, energetic company environment that invests in its people, trust their employees to do their best and where you aren’t micro managed, but given the opportunity to prove your expertise and worth.

Please note – remuneration dependent on experience and skill level.

