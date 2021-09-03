Senior Mobile Developer at Sabenza IT

Sep 3, 2021

Our client is looking for a Senior Hybrid Mobile Developer to join their team.

This is a permanent role.

The ideal candidate will have:
Requirements Languages:

  • Java (limited)
  • HTML
  • JavaScript
  • CSS
  • SQL
  • Python (limited)

Frameworks and specs:

  • Angular 2.0+

  • Ionic 2+ framework

  • Apache Cordova/Adobe Phone Gap

  • iOS (Swift and Objective-C) and/or Android experience an advantage

Runtimes and tools:

  • Apache Maven
  • Gulp/Grunt/Webpack/Rollup
  • Less/Scss
  • Git
  • Karma
  • Jasmine
  • Jenkins

Methodologies:

  • Scrum Responsibilities

Experience and Qualifications

  • At least 5 years of full-time software development experience.
  • Prior native or hybrid mobile app development.
  • Relevant IT Qualification.

The role is remote currently, however JHB based candidates will have preference as they would need to attend the occational on site metting.

If this role is for you, do not hesitate to apply now.

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile Developer
  • Mobile development
  • Ionic
  • angular
  • react
  • Vue
  • Native API
  • CLi
  • UI toolkit
  • Javascript
  • Mobile Software Development
  • Mobile Applications
  • Mobile Development
  • Development Of Mobile Applications
  • Integrations
  • identity Vault
  • Capacitor
  • AppFlow

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position