Senior Mobile Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Senior Hybrid Mobile Developer to join their team.

This is a permanent role.

The ideal candidate will have:

Requirements Languages:

Java (limited)

HTML

JavaScript

CSS

SQL

Python (limited)

Frameworks and specs:

Angular 2.0+

Ionic 2+ framework

Apache Cordova/Adobe Phone Gap

iOS (Swift and Objective-C) and/or Android experience an advantage

Runtimes and tools:

Apache Maven

Gulp/Grunt/Webpack/Rollup

Less/Scss

Git

Karma

Jasmine

Jenkins

Methodologies:

Scrum Responsibilities

Experience and Qualifications

At least 5 years of full-time software development experience.

Prior native or hybrid mobile app development.

Relevant IT Qualification.

The role is remote currently, however JHB based candidates will have preference as they would need to attend the occational on site metting.

