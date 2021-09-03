Technical Support Specialist

Cape Town

Permanent

A software development house who build their own complex enterprise level software, have an opening for a Technical Support Specialist to join their team in Cape Town. The support team is involved in a wide range of technical tasks that span all stages of the client’s engagement life-cycle, from new business development, to project implementation and long-term customer support.

What YOU will do:

The team is looking for a relatively experienced IT Technician/ Technologist to join them in the role of a Technical Support Specialist.

The successful candidate will provide technical support to clients using the product suite (a suite of web-based products and technologies) and to internal staff in the business development (sales), business analysis (implementation), database administration, software development and quality assurance teams. Technical support encompasses the product software suite and its related enterprise (database and GIS) technologies as well as the underlying infrastructure (networks and servers). Duties include the installation, maintenance, disaster recovery, troubleshooting and upgrading of the relevant software, data as well hardware.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide end-user support via e-mail (mostly), teleconferencing, instant messaging (occasionally) and telephonically (rarely). Support is mostly provided remotely from the office (or home office) but may sometimes include international travel to client sites.

Take ownership of issues or queries raised by clients or internally and manage them to completion using the issue tracking systems, FogBugz and JIRA, and the project management system, Mavenlink.

On client sites, identify, diagnose, and resolve issues related to the application software or the underlying technologies.

Manage the client relationship by providing regular feedback on issues/queries.

Assist the business development team by setting up demo sites in the cloud.

Assist the implementation team in commissioning new servers, installing software and configuring it.

Assist software developers by locally reproducing errors within the software.

Liaise with the software development and quality assurance teams on the delivery of bug fixes and expected dates for service packs.

Maintain local sites that mimic the client’s environment.

Assist business analysts in setting up local “working sites”.

Monitor the health of client sites using various utilities.

Assist with IT-related purchasing for internal and client requirements, as well as hardware configuration.

REQUIREMENTS

Required

Microsoft Certification (MCSE, MCSD or similar)

A minimum of 3 years work experience (preferably 5 years) in an IT environment.

Preferred 3 or more years’ experience in a Windows Server environment, working with Internet Information Server and SQL Server.

Must have own transport & valid drivers licence.

Preferred, some of the following (not all are required)

Tertiary qualification in IT (National Diploma or Degree) preferred

AWS Cloud Practitioner and Solutions Architect certification (optional but favourable)

Instant messaging software (Skype, Slack, Google Hangouts, etc.).

Various Microsoft desktop/ office software.

Various Microsoft Windows Server operating systems.

Google Apps suite of products (Gmail, Calendar, Drive, etc.)

Issue tracking software (JIRA, FogBugz, Freshdesk or similar)

Maintaining enterprise databases (preferably Microsoft SQL Server).

Web server technologies (preferably Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS))

Remote access technologies such as VPN (Cisco AnyConnect, etc.), Citrix, Remote Desktop, TeamViewer and others.

Conferencing and screen sharing technologies (WebEx, GoToMeeting, Omnijoin, etc.).

Cloud server infrastructure (Amazon Web Services or Azure).

Geographic Information Systems (GIS) such as Esri ArcGIS Server/Desktop, Google Maps, Google Earth.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal.

Effective team player that is able to work with and collaborate with knowledgeable peers.

Teachable, willing to learn and be mentored.

Enjoys working with people and is able to foster and maintain client relationships.

Ability to analyse problems in detail and solve them.

Ability to use own initiative and suggest improvements in systems and processes.

