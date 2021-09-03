UI UX Designer

UX Designer with relevant experience and/or previous experience as an UI Designer and a strong portfolio of successful UX and other technical projects, required to develop and improve the quality of the user’s experience with this FSP’s digital platforms, through user research and to design software and platforms that meet their user’s needs.

Minimum requirements:

Comm Informatics / B.Engineering / B.Sc Degree essential

Proven experience as UX Designer / UI Designed essential – minimum 5 years

Portfolio of successful UX and other technical projects essential

Project management and research experience essential

Familiarity with interaction design and information architecture required

Proficiency in design software (UXPin, Balsamiq, etc) required

Knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript advantageous

Responsibilities

Building UX Design capability from the ground up

Conduct user research and testing

Develop wireframes and task flows based on user needs

Collaborate with Designers and Developers to create user-friendly software

Understand product specifications and user psychology

Conduct concept and usability testing and gather feedback

Create personas through user research and data

Define right interaction model and evaluate success

Develop wireframes and prototype

Liaise with UI designers to implement attractive designs

Communicate design ideas and prototypes to developers

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

