UI UX Designer

UX Designer with relevant experience and/or previous experience as an UI Designer and a strong portfolio of successful UX and other technical projects, required to develop and improve the quality of the user’s experience with this FSP’s digital platforms, through user research and to design software and platforms that meet their user’s needs.
Minimum requirements:
- Comm Informatics / B.Engineering / B.Sc Degree essential
- Proven experience as UX Designer / UI Designed essential – minimum 5 years
- Portfolio of successful UX and other technical projects essential
- Project management and research experience essential
- Familiarity with interaction design and information architecture required
- Proficiency in design software (UXPin, Balsamiq, etc) required
- Knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript advantageous
Responsibilities
- Building UX Design capability from the ground up
- Conduct user research and testing
- Develop wireframes and task flows based on user needs
- Collaborate with Designers and Developers to create user-friendly software
- Understand product specifications and user psychology
- Conduct concept and usability testing and gather feedback
- Create personas through user research and data
- Define right interaction model and evaluate success
- Develop wireframes and prototype
- Liaise with UI designers to implement attractive designs
- Communicate design ideas and prototypes to developers
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:
- That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.
- That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.
- Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.
- That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.
Desired Skills:
- UX Design
- UI Design
- Wireframing
- Balsamiq
- User Experience Design
- Interactive design
- Software prototyping
- Wireframe
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree