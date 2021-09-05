Manual Tester at Reverside

Manual Tester Role in Johannesburg
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for Junior to Intermediate Software Testing Professionals with 2 -4 years solid software testing experience and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Technical Skills:
- All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analyzing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements
- Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
- Making use of defect tracking tools such as Jira to log, manage, resolve, and report on bugs/defects
- Participating in scrum ceremonies such as sprint planning, retros, etc.
- Providing progress feedback in daily stand up meetings
Qualifications and Experience:
- 2 – 4 years of professional experience in software testing
- Bachelors degree in computer science or equivalent diploma
- ISTQB Certifications
- Experience in working with structured language query tools e.g. MS SQL navigator
- Ability to work within team following different development methodologies (Agile preferred)
Competencies
- Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on companys success
- Critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- Results Driven
- Flexible (able to adapt to change)
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices