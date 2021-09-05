Manual Tester at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Junior to Intermediate Software Testing Professionals with 2 -4 years solid software testing experience and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analyzing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements

Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

Making use of defect tracking tools such as Jira to log, manage, resolve, and report on bugs/defects

Participating in scrum ceremonies such as sprint planning, retros, etc.

Providing progress feedback in daily stand up meetings

2 – 4 years of professional experience in software testing

Bachelors degree in computer science or equivalent diploma

ISTQB Certifications

Experience in working with structured language query tools e.g. MS SQL navigator

Ability to work within team following different development methodologies (Agile preferred)

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on companys success

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Attention to detail

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Results Driven

Flexible (able to adapt to change)

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

