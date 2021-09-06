Data Engineer

Ideal candidates look like:
– At least 3 years’ experience with data streaming and pub/sub models
– Experience with the AWS Stack
– Eager to experiment with new technologies and learn new skills
Nice to haves:
– BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience
– Have worked within the FinTech/Payments industry.
Job Description:
– Work alongside the data team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.
– Building out our core data infrastructure, that includes queuing platforms with a pub/sub
architecture with a focus on security and reliability.
– Enabling other product teams to use the infrastructure by setting up guidelines, libraries
and training
– Monitoring and improving the data warehouse, to make sure it keeps up with scale and
usage
– Show best practices in testing, documenting and the use of version control
Desired Skills:
- kafka
- AWS Lambda
- Python
- Data engineering