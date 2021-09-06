Data Engineer

Ideal candidates look like:

– At least 3 years’ experience with data streaming and pub/sub models

– Experience with the AWS Stack

– Eager to experiment with new technologies and learn new skills

Nice to haves:

– BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience

– Have worked within the FinTech/Payments industry.

Job Description:

– Work alongside the data team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

– Building out our core data infrastructure, that includes queuing platforms with a pub/sub

architecture with a focus on security and reliability.

– Enabling other product teams to use the infrastructure by setting up guidelines, libraries

and training

– Monitoring and improving the data warehouse, to make sure it keeps up with scale and

usage

– Show best practices in testing, documenting and the use of version control

Desired Skills:

kafka

AWS Lambda

Python

Data engineering

