Intermediate C# Developer with React – Sandton/ Remote – R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK ALERT!

Join a next generation tech driven product shop fuelled by innovation.

This team is fearless when it comes to Tech, constantly challenging boundaries in IoT, Algorithms and Date Sciences.

This specific division has developed a management system dominating the Mining industry throughout Africa.

Requirements:

4+ years’ experience in C# Development

Expertise in .Net Core, JavaScript, TypeScript, SQL, React

RabbitMQ, AWS and WCF experience is advantageous

Qualifications:

BSc degree with distinctions in Mathematics in matric and at varsity level

Reference Number for this position is RS[Phone Number Removed]; which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering up to R600k per annum cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability.

