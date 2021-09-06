Senior Business/ Systems Analyst

Sep 6, 2021

We are looking for a Senior Business/ Systems Analyst to join our team. The team is based in Cape Town but we are open to consider someone who can assist us on a remote basis as well. If you are ready and excited to take on a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details:
Relevant IT Qualifications
Level: Senior
Location: Cape Town (or remote)
We are ideally looking at someone to join us on an initial 6 month contract basis, but we are also open to a conversation of a longer term contract or permanent employment.

  • Senior Business Analyst with system analysis experience
  • We need someone to document a system/ document as is
  • There is also the potential to work on other projects as it comes up
  • Financial services experience is important

Learn more/Apply for this position