Snr Business Analyst at Deloitte 3

My client in the mining sector is looking to fill in a role of a Senior Business Analyst4 months contractThe role is aimed to provide a redundancy service for the Mining specialists in case of emergency, leave or workload challenges. The role must, over and above doing Business Analysis work, keep track of all initiatives, strategy and roadmap content within both Open Cut and Underground areas and be able to act for any of the two Mining specialists when required or at request.Desired qualifications

BSc Computer Science / Information Technology / Mining or undergraduate qualification in IT Discipline

Microsoft and Azure Certifications (Optional)

SQL Database experience (Optional)

Experience

Three years working experience in the application of business and systems analysis for Underground and Opencast mining solutions

Experience with Mining methods/types and conditions and Technical Systems (Must have)

Mining experience required

IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience

Basic IT skills and understanding of IT Infrastructure components like hardware, platforms, networks and technology

Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation

Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Exposure to Agile software development

Very good verbal, written and presentation communications skills and ability to clarify business requirements to IM colleagues and visa-versa.

Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs

Desired Skills:

Snr

Business

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position