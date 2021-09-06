Software Analyst

My client is seeking a Software Analyst to join their development team in enhancing, expanding and maintaining their in-house applications and integrations.

Duties Include, but not limited to:

Gathering and refining requirements through interaction and facilitation with stakeholders

Facilitating implementation design workshops with relevant stakeholders about proposed requirements / changes

Creating / updating specifications based on outcomes of design workshops

Main interface for support related queries across the various systems

Investigate, log and assign relevant development support tickets

Testing and QA of software releases

Keep track of issues, tasks and enhancements with regards to releases

Maintain user documentation in line with new releases

Comply with department methodologies and software development methodologies

Minimum requirements:

Degree / Diploma in Information Systems or Computer Science

Minimum of 4 years work experience as a full-time software analyst performing analysis and design

Extensive experience with SDLC

Good understanding of computer programming and limitations

Solid experience of integrations using: REST / Web or Micro-services

Good knowledge of SQL database design, querying and processing

Additional Skills:

Modelling of business processes

Reviewing application log files

Querying SQL databases for testing and troubleshooting purposes

Familiarity with Linux environments

Automated testing

Personal Attributes:

Be professional

Have strong analytical thinking with great attention to detail

Multi-dimensional problem-solving and thinking.

Remain flexible, function under pressure, and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances

Must have the ability to work within a team, but also independently

Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments

Be willing and keen to share information

Have great written and verbal communication skills

Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work

Show initiative

Have an ability to grasp ‘big picture requirements and work with changing requirements

Have a strong sense of integrity

Be able to accept constructive criticism

Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Software Analyst

SDLC

REST

SQL Database

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

innovative technology and professional customer support provider.

Learn more/Apply for this position