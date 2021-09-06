Software Analyst

Sep 6, 2021

My client is seeking a Software Analyst to join their development team in enhancing, expanding and maintaining their in-house applications and integrations.

Duties Include, but not limited to:

  • Gathering and refining requirements through interaction and facilitation with stakeholders
  • Facilitating implementation design workshops with relevant stakeholders about proposed requirements / changes
  • Creating / updating specifications based on outcomes of design workshops
  • Main interface for support related queries across the various systems
  • Investigate, log and assign relevant development support tickets
  • Testing and QA of software releases
  • Keep track of issues, tasks and enhancements with regards to releases
  • Maintain user documentation in line with new releases
  • Comply with department methodologies and software development methodologies

Minimum requirements:

  • Degree / Diploma in Information Systems or Computer Science
  • Minimum of 4 years work experience as a full-time software analyst performing analysis and design
  • Extensive experience with SDLC
  • Good understanding of computer programming and limitations
  • Solid experience of integrations using: REST / Web or Micro-services
  • Good knowledge of SQL database design, querying and processing

Additional Skills:

  • Modelling of business processes
  • Reviewing application log files
  • Querying SQL databases for testing and troubleshooting purposes
  • Familiarity with Linux environments
  • Automated testing

Personal Attributes:

  • Be professional
  • Have strong analytical thinking with great attention to detail
  • Multi-dimensional problem-solving and thinking.
  • Remain flexible, function under pressure, and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances
  • Must have the ability to work within a team, but also independently
  • Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments
  • Be willing and keen to share information
  • Have great written and verbal communication skills
  • Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work
  • Show initiative
  • Have an ability to grasp ‘big picture requirements and work with changing requirements
  • Have a strong sense of integrity
  • Be able to accept constructive criticism

