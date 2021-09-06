My client is seeking a Software Analyst to join their development team in enhancing, expanding and maintaining their in-house applications and integrations.
Duties Include, but not limited to:
- Gathering and refining requirements through interaction and facilitation with stakeholders
- Facilitating implementation design workshops with relevant stakeholders about proposed requirements / changes
- Creating / updating specifications based on outcomes of design workshops
- Main interface for support related queries across the various systems
- Investigate, log and assign relevant development support tickets
- Testing and QA of software releases
- Keep track of issues, tasks and enhancements with regards to releases
- Maintain user documentation in line with new releases
- Comply with department methodologies and software development methodologies
Minimum requirements:
- Degree / Diploma in Information Systems or Computer Science
- Minimum of 4 years work experience as a full-time software analyst performing analysis and design
- Extensive experience with SDLC
- Good understanding of computer programming and limitations
- Solid experience of integrations using: REST / Web or Micro-services
- Good knowledge of SQL database design, querying and processing
Additional Skills:
- Modelling of business processes
- Reviewing application log files
- Querying SQL databases for testing and troubleshooting purposes
- Familiarity with Linux environments
- Automated testing
Personal Attributes:
- Be professional
- Have strong analytical thinking with great attention to detail
- Multi-dimensional problem-solving and thinking.
- Remain flexible, function under pressure, and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances
- Must have the ability to work within a team, but also independently
- Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments
- Be willing and keen to share information
- Have great written and verbal communication skills
- Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work
- Show initiative
- Have an ability to grasp ‘big picture requirements and work with changing requirements
- Have a strong sense of integrity
- Be able to accept constructive criticism
Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
