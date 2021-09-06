WMS Analyst

We have a contract position available for a Warehouse Management Systems Consultant.
Job Function
To evaluate and suggest new IT business practices to optimise systems within the existing operational / functional unit taking cognisance of congruencies (compatibility). Works closely with the business to gain an in-depth understanding of business strategy, processes, services, roadmap and the context in which the business operates. Reviews assigned business processes from end-to-end to identify and address operational, financial and technological risks. Identify opportunities to improve efficiency.
Key performance areas
- Provide expertise in assessing the gap between the current state and desired future direction and establish effective ways for closing the gap in own area of accountability.
- Obtain, analyse and report on business performance and identify initiatives that will improve business results.
- Provide value-added practice improvements, initiatives and services to deliver on organisational objectives.
- Identify, create and facilitate process design changes by conducting business and systems process analysis and design at a complex level:
o focus on quality improvement and data management;
o ensure data is reliable and valid;
- develop process improvements or re-engineering and recommending elimination;
- integrate new systems and processes with existing ones;
- partner with internal and external customers to ensure systems provided meet the long-term business strategies.
- provide project level analysis – produce required project analysis documentation (business requirements, scope matrix, use cases, sequence diagrams, designs, future state proposals, UAT plan).
- Design the test approach, methodology and success criteria for business improvement solutions.
- Collaborate closely with developers to implement the requirements, provide necessary guidance to testers during QA process.
- Elicit and clearly document business and systems requirements.
- Assess business process and system inefficiencies.
- Serve as a liaison between Operations and D&IT to assist or gather business requirements needed for system modifications, enhancement and implementations.
- Provide advice to prevent and reduce financial wastage in the relevant business area.
- Develop and maintain relationships with relevant stakeholders that contributes to a culture of customer service excellence.
- Obtain and analyse client related information to identify practice optimisation initiatives.
- Provide advice and give input to the service delivery excellence practice optimisation.
- Manage team over multiple business units where needed.
- Assist in the quantification and measurement of value in all D&IT initiatives.
- Provide and support the implementation of business solutions by building relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders; identifying business needs; determining and carrying out necessary processes and practices; monitoring progress and results; recognizing and capitalizing on improvement opportunities; and adapting to competing demands, organizational changes and new responsibilities.
- Drive and participate in forums that positively contribute to functional knowledge improvement.
- Own and live up to the company values.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor Degree
- Advantageous: Business Analysis or Product owner qualification from accredited institution
Minimum Experience
? Up to 8 years of experience in a similar environment, with at least 2 years senior specialist experience
Behavioural Competenices
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Writing and Reporting
- Creating and Innovating
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Learning and Researching
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Planning and Organising
Technical Competenices
- In-depth knowledge and application in business consulting
- Understand and apply commercial concepts
- Knowledge and ability to analyse business requirements to be met by IT solutions
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Data management
- Business Analyst
- Quality Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree