WMS Analyst

Sep 6, 2021

We have a contract position available for a Warehouse Management Systems Consultant.

Job Function

To evaluate and suggest new IT business practices to optimise systems within the existing operational / functional unit taking cognisance of congruencies (compatibility). Works closely with the business to gain an in-depth understanding of business strategy, processes, services, roadmap and the context in which the business operates. Reviews assigned business processes from end-to-end to identify and address operational, financial and technological risks. Identify opportunities to improve efficiency.
Key performance areas

  • Provide expertise in assessing the gap between the current state and desired future direction and establish effective ways for closing the gap in own area of accountability.
  • Obtain, analyse and report on business performance and identify initiatives that will improve business results.
  • Provide value-added practice improvements, initiatives and services to deliver on organisational objectives.
  • Identify, create and facilitate process design changes by conducting business and systems process analysis and design at a complex level:

o focus on quality improvement and data management;
o ensure data is reliable and valid;

  • develop process improvements or re-engineering and recommending elimination;
  • integrate new systems and processes with existing ones;
  • partner with internal and external customers to ensure systems provided meet the long-term business strategies.
  • provide project level analysis – produce required project analysis documentation (business requirements, scope matrix, use cases, sequence diagrams, designs, future state proposals, UAT plan).
  • Design the test approach, methodology and success criteria for business improvement solutions.
  • Collaborate closely with developers to implement the requirements, provide necessary guidance to testers during QA process.
  • Elicit and clearly document business and systems requirements.
  • Assess business process and system inefficiencies.
  • Serve as a liaison between Operations and D&IT to assist or gather business requirements needed for system modifications, enhancement and implementations.
  • Provide advice to prevent and reduce financial wastage in the relevant business area.
  • Develop and maintain relationships with relevant stakeholders that contributes to a culture of customer service excellence.
  • Obtain and analyse client related information to identify practice optimisation initiatives.
  • Provide advice and give input to the service delivery excellence practice optimisation.
  • Manage team over multiple business units where needed.
  • Assist in the quantification and measurement of value in all D&IT initiatives.
  • Provide and support the implementation of business solutions by building relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders; identifying business needs; determining and carrying out necessary processes and practices; monitoring progress and results; recognizing and capitalizing on improvement opportunities; and adapting to competing demands, organizational changes and new responsibilities.
  • Drive and participate in forums that positively contribute to functional knowledge improvement.
  • Own and live up to the company values.

Minimum Qualifications

  • Bachelor Degree
  • Advantageous: Business Analysis or Product owner qualification from accredited institution

Minimum Experience

? Up to 8 years of experience in a similar environment, with at least 2 years senior specialist experience

Behavioural Competenices

  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Learning and Researching
  • Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Planning and Organising

Technical Competenices

  • In-depth knowledge and application in business consulting
  • Understand and apply commercial concepts
  • Knowledge and ability to analyse business requirements to be met by IT solutions

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Data management
  • Business Analyst
  • Quality Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

