Graduate Systems Engineer

Location: Pretoria East

Contract: The Graduate Program offers a two-year business experience contract which aims to prepare carefully selected individuals for strategic placements within the company at a future date.

Job Purpose:

The program will facilitate practical hands-on experience with in-depth exposure in UNIXLinux system administrator / engineer functions focusing on niche as well as general functions. The primary objective is to develop individuals who will be capable of growing the business and this position has vast career prospects which will be based on performance.

Role Responsibilities:

Have a very focused approach towards becoming a professional systems administrator

Adhere to the regulation and compliance process of the financial and ISO fundamentals

Installupgrade and maintain UNIXLinux systems

Installupgrade and maintain software installed on UNIXLinux systems

Verify all installed and configured systems and software to ensure a stable and secure environment.

Develop scripts to assist with automation of routine administration tasks

Monitor system logs for preventative maintenance.

Assist with documentation and technical specifications to IT staff for planning and implementing new or upgrades of IT infrastructure.

There are many opportunities to get involved across projects

Preferred Requirements:

National Diploma specialising in IT infrastructure or,

A+ and N+ qualification with Linux experience.

Knowledge of server hardware architecture

Knowledge of network architecture

Own transportation

Knowledge of High Availability concepts, Disaster Recovery and Replication

Ability to learn quickly and work independently

Personality Attributes:

Ability to act independently, self-manage and apply initiative

Problem solving and solution focused attitude

A good understanding of the business approach

Must be a positive, team orientated and enthusiastic individual

Good writing skills (for documenting the process)

Good communications and consultancy skills

