Intermediate Software Engineer

INTERMEDIATE TO SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER (FRONT-END ROLE)

Client requires the services of a passionate and qualified individual to expand its dynamic team for enhancement of services to the clients.

Position: Location: Pretoria East

Available: As soon as possible.

Contract: Permanent (a probation period will apply)

Remote working: 2-3 Days are office based, the remainder is remote working

Working hours: 08h00 17h00

Role Responsibilities:

Develop software according to specification and design parameters.

Work alone or with employees to specify user/system interfaces

Diligently provide documentation on all software that has been developed

Assist in the specification of documentations in alignment with company standards

Successfully obtain or create diagnostic data to assist in the investigation and resolution of problems

Ensure that existing problems and known errors in systems and services are being attended to and escalated

Assist with system testing in line with project parameters

Unit test each unit of code to confirm expected results are achieved by the unit.

Investigate user requirements for a computer program for system software

Define the structure of a computer program for system software

Develop a software solution for an application, using an OOP language

Preferred Requirements Software Engineer:

Matric / Grade 12

Essential: Front-end languages. e.g. Object-oriented language built on the foundations of C like C#, also HTML, JavaScript, Python, Angular, jQuery.

Minimum of 2-4 years experience in Object Orientation.

Minimum 3 years experience in a similar role.

Microsoft Office Suite: To effectively utilise knowledge of the various MS Office product ranges (MS Outlook, MS Excel and MS Word).

Formal qualification in a relevant subject such as computing, computer science, information technology, software development or software engineering.

Senior Software Engineer Requirements:

Minimum of 5-8 years experience in Object Orientation.

Minimum 5 years experience in a similar role.

Formal qualification in a relevant subject such as computing, computer science, information technology, software development or software engineering.

Personality Attributes:

Take pride in your work

Willing to learn from other team members and value feedback

Ability to handle multiple assignments

Attention to detail

Ability to meet deadlines and handle

Learn more/Apply for this position