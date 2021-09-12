Senior Software Engineer

Sep 12, 2021

INTERMEDIATE TO SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER (FRONT-END ROLE)

Client requires the services of a passionate and qualified individual to expand its dynamic team for enhancement of services to the clients.

Position: Location: Pretoria East

Available: As soon as possible.

Contract: Permanent (a probation period will apply)

Remote working: 2-3 Days are office based, the remainder is remote working

Working hours: 08h00 17h00

Role Responsibilities:

  • Develop software according to specification and design parameters.
  • Work alone or with employees to specify user/system interfaces
  • Diligently provide documentation on all software that has been developed
  • Assist in the specification of documentations in alignment with company standards
  • Successfully obtain or create diagnostic data to assist in the investigation and resolution of problems
  • Ensure that existing problems and known errors in systems and services are being attended to and escalated
  • Assist with system testing in line with project parameters
  • Unit test each unit of code to confirm expected results are achieved by the unit.
  • Investigate user requirements for a computer program for system software
  • Define the structure of a computer program for system software
  • Develop a software solution for an application, using an OOP language

Preferred Requirements Software Engineer:

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Essential: Front-end languages. e.g. Object-oriented language built on the foundations of C like C#, also HTML, JavaScript, Python, Angular, jQuery.
  • Minimum of 2-4 years experience in Object Orientation.
  • Minimum 3 years experience in a similar role.
  • Microsoft Office Suite: To effectively utilise knowledge of the various MS Office product ranges (MS Outlook, MS Excel and MS Word).
  • Formal qualification in a relevant subject such as computing, computer science, information technology, software development or software engineering.

Senior Software Engineer Requirements:

  • Minimum of 5-8 years experience in Object Orientation.
  • Minimum 5 years experience in a similar role.
  • Formal qualification in a relevant subject such as computing, computer science, information technology, software development or software engineering.

Personality Attributes:

  • Take pride in your work
  • Willing to learn from other team members and value feedback
  • Ability to handle multiple assignments
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to meet deadlines and handle

Learn more/Apply for this position