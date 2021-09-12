INTERMEDIATE TO SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER (FRONT-END ROLE)
Client requires the services of a passionate and qualified individual to expand its dynamic team for enhancement of services to the clients.
Position: Location: Pretoria East
Available: As soon as possible.
Contract: Permanent (a probation period will apply)
Remote working: 2-3 Days are office based, the remainder is remote working
Working hours: 08h00 17h00
Role Responsibilities:
- Develop software according to specification and design parameters.
- Work alone or with employees to specify user/system interfaces
- Diligently provide documentation on all software that has been developed
- Assist in the specification of documentations in alignment with company standards
- Successfully obtain or create diagnostic data to assist in the investigation and resolution of problems
- Ensure that existing problems and known errors in systems and services are being attended to and escalated
- Assist with system testing in line with project parameters
- Unit test each unit of code to confirm expected results are achieved by the unit.
- Investigate user requirements for a computer program for system software
- Define the structure of a computer program for system software
- Develop a software solution for an application, using an OOP language
Preferred Requirements Software Engineer:
- Matric / Grade 12
- Essential: Front-end languages. e.g. Object-oriented language built on the foundations of C like C#, also HTML, JavaScript, Python, Angular, jQuery.
- Minimum of 2-4 years experience in Object Orientation.
- Minimum 3 years experience in a similar role.
- Microsoft Office Suite: To effectively utilise knowledge of the various MS Office product ranges (MS Outlook, MS Excel and MS Word).
- Formal qualification in a relevant subject such as computing, computer science, information technology, software development or software engineering.
Senior Software Engineer Requirements:
- Minimum of 5-8 years experience in Object Orientation.
- Minimum 5 years experience in a similar role.
- Formal qualification in a relevant subject such as computing, computer science, information technology, software development or software engineering.
Personality Attributes:
- Take pride in your work
- Willing to learn from other team members and value feedback
- Ability to handle multiple assignments
- Attention to detail
- Ability to meet deadlines and handle