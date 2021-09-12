Technical Lead (C#)

Technical Lead
Overview
Leading the Development Process
- Work with and direct the teams software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality
- Collaborate closely with the teams BAs on the efficient transition of BDDs and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.
- Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software
- Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation
- Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required
- Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems
Supporting the Scrum Master
- Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos and other Scrum related meetings
- Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software
- Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process
- Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects
Providing Guidance and Mentoring
- Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code
- Provide technical leadership to the teams software engineers through coaching and mentorship
- Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team
General Responsibilities
- Analysis and Design
- Technical design review and approval
- BitBucket Admin
- Confluence Updates
- Review estimates and weighting
- Code reviews and merges
- SOW review
- UAT Handover review
- Support Handover review
- Test cases review
- Automation test review
- Support Test Lead
- Review deployment artefacts
- Identify deployment team
- Support production deployments
- Keep master updated
- Highlightrisks / issues / dependencies
- Team training / skilling-up sessions
- Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes
- Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously
- Development (MS)
General Requirement:
- Self-Starting Leader capable or working under pressure
- Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development
- Java Developer with +5 years experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:
- Angular 6, 7, 8.
- C#.NET/ VB.Net.
- MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.
- LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, Jquery.
- CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
- SQL Server or Relational Database experience.