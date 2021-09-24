Business Analyst

Business Analyst Design, development and maintenance of the knowledge, information management and business intelligence by looking at document requirements and validating with stakeholders. Design and generate reports to give analytical and quantitative insight to business in order to make improved operational, tactical and strategic decisions. Generate reports to improve efficiencies in the business.

Duties:

Designing and maintaining data systems and databases; this includes fixing coding errors and other data-related problems.

Mining data from primary and secondary sources, then reorganizing said data in a format that can be easily read by either human or machine.

Using statistical tools to interpret data sets, paying particular attention to trends and patterns that could be valuable for diagnostic and predictive analytics efforts.

Demonstrating the significance of their work in the context of local, national, and global trends that impact both their organization and industry.

Preparing reports for executive leadership that effectively communicate trends, patterns, and predictions using relevant data.

Collaborating with programmers, engineers, and organizational leaders to identify opportunities for process improvements, recommend system modifications, and develop policies for data governance.

Creating appropriate documentation that allows stakeholders to understand the steps of the data analysis process and duplicate or replicate the analysis if necessary.

Maintaining databases

Focus on continuous improvement of data integrity & migration of data

Acquiring and cleaning existing data from legacy systems and assuring correct data entry into current systems

Developing guidelines and procedures for information management

Creating queries, flows and API calls to facilitate data transfers between systems

Qualification:

BCom / IT related Degree (Business management or Analytics)

Experience:

Minimum three to five years’ experience in Business / Data Analyst environment

Skills:

Technical skills

MS Office

Power BI

MS SQL

Data visualization

About The Employer:

talentCRU

