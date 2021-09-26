CNC Programmer / Toolmaker at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a fast paced equipment and machinery fabrication company, seeks to employ a trade tested Toolmaker, with experience in CNC Programming and setting, preferably in the food and beverage sector, to join their operation in Paarl.

You will be energetic, precise and supervisory experience in a machining or fabrication environment.

The requirements to be shortlisted are:

You will have a recognized trade test as Toolmaker, coupled with 3-5 years experience in both setting and programming of CNC machinery.

You must have proven experience working to close tolerances, have a high attention to detail and be exceptionally meticulous in quality of work.

You will have proven proficiency in managing large Excel spreadsheets, with high volumes of data to ensure optimization of the production/machining facility

This role calls for a natural leader, a strong communicator and a can do attitude.

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

