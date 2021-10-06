Retail System Support at Massmart

The System support team undertake tasks related to system maintenance for Massmart wholesale division. They also troubleshoot computer issues and provide technical support and guidance to employees. The purpose of this job is to create and maintain well- functioning systems that help the business operate smoothly.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Systems management

Monitors and supports systems by researching and resolving problems; maintaining system integrity

Maintains quality service by establishing and enforcing organization standards.

Prepares reports by collecting, analysing, and summarizing information.

Analyse support enquiries to identify recurring user problems, recommend solutions and identify areas where support services can be improved

Suggest ways to improve existing processes and/or create additional ones to improve quality and efficiency.

Research, assess and present findings to team and provide assistance to help with adoption.

Operations management

Evaluate user needs and system functionality, ensuring that IT facilities meet these needs

Offer users appropriate support and advice

Assess risk, identify critical services and connectivity dependencies

Participation in resolving incidents and problems

Attend and contribute to change advisory board (CAB) meetings

Ensure all network and operating documentation and knowledge is up to date and utilised

Keep up to date with the latest technologies

Contribute to organisational policy regarding quality standards and strategic planning.

Manage and empower the services desk to ensure customer service remains at the forefront

Continuous improvement

Continually analyse and report on service impact (outages and customer impact tied to critical incidents).

Establish and maintain baseline metrics to properly show measurable improvement over time from both a Critical Incident and Problem Management perspective.

Establish and maintain consistency in relation to Critical Incident and Problem Management processes.

Develop new and maintain existing technical procedures, documentation, and operational instructions in our organizations knowledge base (both within scope of Critical Incident Management / Problem Management and otherwise).

Assist / aid in the day to day operational activities of the Incident Management team.

Processes

Maintain & develop all IT processes for Massmart.

Implement and enforce IT support policies & processes within Massmart

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position Qualifications:

3+ years of experience as an System Support Analyst working in a complex environment

Strong interpersonal skills with proven ability to build and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders, including international stakeholders.

Proven experience supporting integrated products

Strong leadership, influencing, negotiation and communication skills

Excellent customer service skills

Ability to work under pressure and set, work and deliver to tight deadlines/milestones

Excellent analytical and research skills with the ability to collect and analyse complex material and data and present it in accessible formats

Experience:

Experience leading or mentoring a small team

Knowledge of ITIL methodology

Proficient with service desk tools

Matric

Management DiplomaCompetencies & Skills

Computer knowledge

Analytical thinking

Problem-solving skills

Communication skills

Writing skills

Knowledge of applications and interactions

Experience with Service Management concepts

Customer communication and relationship building

Encourage creativity and risk-taking

