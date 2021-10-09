Database Developer

We are seeking SQL Server Developer candidates who are passionate about databases and all things tech. You should have a good grasp of: SQL Server 2019, T-SQL and stored procedures. SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) and business intelligence / data warehouse technologies.

Key areas of focus will include:

Populating the databases with data. This entails taking various 3rd party datasets and preparing them to be imported into the databases.

There is also a data maintenance element where the existing data must be maintained or updated on a regular basis.

Process customer data files which require enrichment from our datasets.

Responsible for gathering information from reliable 3rd parties.

Skill set – SQl, MYSQL. Exposure to C# coding advantageous. Must be proficient in TSQL. Having used SSIS and SSRS would be advantageous.

Skilled in working with large data sets and has a knack for attention to detail

Desired Skills:

SQL

TSQL

Mysql

C#

