Full Stack Developer

Senior Developer required for leading company based in Randburg who is proficient in C#, ASP.NET, MS SQL, MYSQL, Jscript, jQuery and React.

Work experience and exposure plays a major role in our decision making.

The candidate will carry out both maintenance on current solutions as well as new development.

Our current solutions evolve all the time to meet customer requirements, so continuous work. Looking for full stack as we require the candidate to build and maintain the complete solution, from database to front end, to middle tier. Exposure to spatial development (addressing, geocoding, mapping) would be advantageous.

C#, ASP.NET, MS SQL, MYSQL, Jscript, jQuery and React

Exposure to spatial development – addressing / geocoding / mapping highly advantageous

Desired Skills:

C#

Asp.Net

MS SQL

Mysql

JScript

Jquery

React

Full stack

Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

