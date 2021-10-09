Head of Technical Actuary

Oct 9, 2021

  • You will contribute proactively to the management and implementation of the company’s insurance strategy.
  • Review and challenge of outputs produced by business units as well as a more detailed review of outputs produces by the actuarial reporting team (i.e company level outputs, risk margin, statutory reports)
  • Carry out analysis, developing and presenting a view on a variety of commercial scenarios for consideration by the insurance and company, contributing to an overall improvement in profitability.
  • Working with the Director within the ream to ensure the outputs and requirements of multiple stakeholders are managed: providing guidance and direction as required.
  • Expected to suggest enhancements to current techniques and models, through the use of statistical modelling and machine learning techniques
  • Develop consistent standards, processes, and controls for Actuarial in the business.
  • Sharing knowledge and best practice with peers around the business
  • Soliciting and responding to feedback from Business Units
  • Take lead on projects relating to changes in statutory reporting and accounting regimes. This willinclude:
    • Investigating the impact on changes on the business in the short, medium and long term
    • Developing project plan and project charter outlining the steps required to meet the requirements of the new regime.
    • Manage the project deliverables, providing regular updates to project sponsors via the agreed project governance tools
  • Responsible to managing, coaching and developing direct reports, as well as ensuring other teammembers are receiving the support they require to achieve team and company goals and individualperformance standards.
  • Recommend and implement solutions that will aid in exceeding company targets and objectives
  • Maintain knowledge and stay abreast of developments in the industry and regulatory environment
  • This role requires one to think outside the box of the stereotypical short-term insurance market andunderstand the uniqueness of our clients and our business.

Skills:

  • Relevant Degree (Actuarial Science, Mathematical Statistics or Quantitative Risk Management)
  • Minimum of 7 years related experience (short term insurance)
  • Industry knowledge demonstrate understanding of the insurance industry
  • Awareness of Actuarial projection software
  • A strong background in mathematics and statistics

Competencies Required:

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office
  • Ability to independently develop and implement new methodologies
  • SQL and ResQ experience would be advantageous
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Flexible, adaptable and excited about working in a dynamic non-conventional environment
  • General knowledge of business and finance
  • Work cross-functionally throughout the organization to drive analysis-driven change
  • Experience in handling large data software
  • Ability to think outside the box of the stereotypical short-term insurance market and understand theuniqueness of their clients and their business.

Desired Skills:

  • Degree Actuarial Science
  • Degree Mathematical Statistics
  • Degree Quantitative Risk Management
  • Short Term Insurance Exp
  • Computer Literate
  • Communication Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

