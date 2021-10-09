Head of Technical Actuary

- You will contribute proactively to the management and implementation of the company’s insurance strategy.
- Review and challenge of outputs produced by business units as well as a more detailed review of outputs produces by the actuarial reporting team (i.e company level outputs, risk margin, statutory reports)
- Carry out analysis, developing and presenting a view on a variety of commercial scenarios for consideration by the insurance and company, contributing to an overall improvement in profitability.
- Working with the Director within the ream to ensure the outputs and requirements of multiple stakeholders are managed: providing guidance and direction as required.
- Expected to suggest enhancements to current techniques and models, through the use of statistical modelling and machine learning techniques
- Develop consistent standards, processes, and controls for Actuarial in the business.
- Sharing knowledge and best practice with peers around the business
- Soliciting and responding to feedback from Business Units
- Take lead on projects relating to changes in statutory reporting and accounting regimes. This willinclude:
- Investigating the impact on changes on the business in the short, medium and long term
- Developing project plan and project charter outlining the steps required to meet the requirements of the new regime.
- Manage the project deliverables, providing regular updates to project sponsors via the agreed project governance tools
- Responsible to managing, coaching and developing direct reports, as well as ensuring other teammembers are receiving the support they require to achieve team and company goals and individualperformance standards.
- Recommend and implement solutions that will aid in exceeding company targets and objectives
- Maintain knowledge and stay abreast of developments in the industry and regulatory environment
- This role requires one to think outside the box of the stereotypical short-term insurance market andunderstand the uniqueness of our clients and our business.
Skills:
- Relevant Degree (Actuarial Science, Mathematical Statistics or Quantitative Risk Management)
- Minimum of 7 years related experience (short term insurance)
- Industry knowledge demonstrate understanding of the insurance industry
- Awareness of Actuarial projection software
- A strong background in mathematics and statistics
Competencies Required:
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Proficient in Microsoft Office
- Ability to independently develop and implement new methodologies
- SQL and ResQ experience would be advantageous
- Ability to work under pressure
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Flexible, adaptable and excited about working in a dynamic non-conventional environment
- General knowledge of business and finance
- Work cross-functionally throughout the organization to drive analysis-driven change
- Experience in handling large data software
- Ability to think outside the box of the stereotypical short-term insurance market and understand theuniqueness of their clients and their business.
Desired Skills:
- Degree Actuarial Science
- Degree Mathematical Statistics
- Degree Quantitative Risk Management
- Short Term Insurance Exp
- Computer Literate
- Communication Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree