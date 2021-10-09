Senior Data Engineers/Business Intelligence Developer/ BI Technical Consultant

You are a Microsoft data specialist, and have had experience with their entire data technology toolset

You will be developing, testing and implementing data solutions based on the approved architectural design

You will be comfortable having direct interaction with clients including training and user acceptance

You will be required to assist with the design, development, implementation, and support of the customer’s Business Intelligence (Data Warehouse) and Business Analytic platform’s data architecture, including assessment of the client’s current model, and offer suggestions to improve performance, data handling, and development process efficiencies.

Skills and experience required:

5+ years’ exposure to data warehousing and, Kimball methodology

5+ years’ experience with technologies such as Microsoft SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS and Power BI

Azure data services experience is advantageous – Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Bricks

Any exposure to machine learning, specifically Python, would be advantageous

Microsoft certified professional

Desired Skills:

Kimball

Sql Server

SSIS

ssas

PowerBI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

