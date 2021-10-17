Data Engineer

An established, well loved and trusted financial services company has a new opportunity available for an experienced Data Engineer.

The company offers a professional environment and various perks including paid studies and other benefits.

You will need to be able to combine data from various sources and be familiar with different programming languages, especially those used in MS environments and big data. You will need an understanding of various principles and have experience in data ingestion, and knowledge of learning methods and patterns.

Along with this, you will need exposure to cloud based and hybrid environments

Duties & responsibilities

Combine raw information from different sources and Analyze & organise it

Build algorithms and prototypes

Build & support data systems and pipelines

Evaluate business needs & objectives as well as interpret trends & patterns

Conduct complex data analysis and report on results

Prepare data for modelling, ingestion, & storage

Explore ways to enhance data quality and reliability

Identify ways to improve data efficiency

Identify opportunities for data acquisition

Develop analytical tools & programs and potentially prototypes and algorithms

Develop, construct, test & maintain architectures

Collaborate with software engineers, analysts and architects on several projects

Align architecture with business requirements

Use large data sets to address business issues

Identify ways to provide insights from data using hidden patterns and data analysis

Use data to discover tasks that can be automated

Deliver updates to stakeholders abased on analytics

Assembling large, complex sets of data that meet non-functional and functional business requirements

Identifying, designing and implementing internal process improvements including re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability, optimizing data delivery and automating manual processes

Working with stakeholders including the executive, product, data and design teams to support their data infrastructure needs while assisting with data-related technical issues.

Desired Skills:

python

data engineer

SQL

TSQL

T-SQL

USQL

C#

cloud

azure

Data engineering

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

REQUIREMENTS

BS or MS degree in Comp Sci, IS or similar

MS certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate

Other MS certifications such as MSCSE or sub certifications in Data management & analytics

Experience:

ETL tools, Azure Data Factory; Databricks and SQL, SSAS, T-SQL; U-SQL

Experience with Data Models, data mining and segmentation techniques

Knowledge of C# and Python

Experience in Designing SQL Databases

Data Visualization using Power BI, SAS VA, and Power Pivot

DAX

Data Governance including MDM & Data quality tools & processes

On-Premise, Cloud & Hybrid Server architecture and infrastructure

You will work in an environment that uses the following tech stack: U-SQL, T-SQL, Azure DevOps, Python, .Net & C#

