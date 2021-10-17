An established, well loved and trusted financial services company has a new opportunity available for an experienced Data Engineer.
The company offers a professional environment and various perks including paid studies and other benefits.
You will need to be able to combine data from various sources and be familiar with different programming languages, especially those used in MS environments and big data. You will need an understanding of various principles and have experience in data ingestion, and knowledge of learning methods and patterns.
Along with this, you will need exposure to cloud based and hybrid environments
Duties & responsibilities
Combine raw information from different sources and Analyze & organise it
Build algorithms and prototypes
Build & support data systems and pipelines
Evaluate business needs & objectives as well as interpret trends & patterns
Conduct complex data analysis and report on results
Prepare data for modelling, ingestion, & storage
Explore ways to enhance data quality and reliability
Identify ways to improve data efficiency
Identify opportunities for data acquisition
Develop analytical tools & programs and potentially prototypes and algorithms
Develop, construct, test & maintain architectures
Collaborate with software engineers, analysts and architects on several projects
Align architecture with business requirements
Use large data sets to address business issues
Identify ways to provide insights from data using hidden patterns and data analysis
Use data to discover tasks that can be automated
Deliver updates to stakeholders abased on analytics
Assembling large, complex sets of data that meet non-functional and functional business requirements
Identifying, designing and implementing internal process improvements including re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability, optimizing data delivery and automating manual processes
Working with stakeholders including the executive, product, data and design teams to support their data infrastructure needs while assisting with data-related technical issues.
Desired Skills:
- python
- data engineer
- SQL
- TSQL
- T-SQL
- USQL
- C#
- cloud
- azure
- Data engineering
- ETL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
REQUIREMENTS
BS or MS degree in Comp Sci, IS or similar
MS certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate
Other MS certifications such as MSCSE or sub certifications in Data management & analytics
Experience:
ETL tools, Azure Data Factory; Databricks and SQL, SSAS, T-SQL; U-SQL
Experience with Data Models, data mining and segmentation techniques
Knowledge of C# and Python
Experience in Designing SQL Databases
Data Visualization using Power BI, SAS VA, and Power Pivot
DAX
Data Governance including MDM & Data quality tools & processes
On-Premise, Cloud & Hybrid Server architecture and infrastructure
You will work in an environment that uses the following tech stack: U-SQL, T-SQL, Azure DevOps, Python, .Net & C#