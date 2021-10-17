RPA Developer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

RPA Developer Summary:

We’re in search of an RPA Developer that is ready to innovate and explore what’s possible in the world or robotics. In this role, you’ll work cross-functionally with business operations and business analysts to create and optimize workflow processes. You’ll also lead initiatives related to designing and managing workflow automation projects, testing and fixing bugs. To be successful, you’ll need experience in technologies including UiPath

RPA Developer Responsibilities:

Provide guidance with process design.

Design, develop, and test automation workflows.

Deploy RPA components including bots, robots, development tools, code repositories and logging tools.

Support the launch and implementation of RPA solutions.

Create process and end-user documentation.

Assure the quality of the automation (QA processes).

Work with Business Analysts , Scrum Masters, QA Analysts, Product Owners, and other cross-functional resources to define and deliver business impacting projects.

Work directly with stakeholders to capture business requirements and translate them into technical approaches and designs that can be implemented.

Collaborate with development team members to ensure proper implementation and integration of the solutions.

Support deployments or troubleshoot production issues outside of work hours and participate in an on-call rotation as-needed.

Maintain current knowledge of relevant technologies and business processes.

RPA Developer Requirements:

Hands on experience on RPA tools and cognitive platforms such as UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, etc. UiPath experience is highly preferred.

2+ years’ experience in any of the programming languages like C/C++, Python, VB Script, Ruby, Java , JS, .Net.

Basic programming knowledge on HTML, JavaScript (or any scripting language).

Able to design technical specification documents for RPA Projects.

Experience developing and consuming APIs.

UiPath RPA Developer certifications preferred but not required (training can be provided).

Experience with Agile development methodology.

Experience with Databases ( SQL or NoSQL) often preferred.

Knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning preferable

Understanding of workflow-based logic.

Strong attention to detail and analytical skills.

Superior time and project management skills.

Ability to present technical details to non-technical audiences.

Excellent problem solving/analytical skills and complex troubleshooting methods.

Ability to work through ambiguous situations.

Excellent presentation, verbal, and written communication skills.

Self-motivated, able to work independently, and able to take initiative without always being directed.

Ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment and prioritize the most critical tasks and projects.

Others experience preference would be App Development as well as Sharepoint as this is part of our automation portfolio

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act

