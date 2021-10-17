Technical Product Manager
The Ideal Candidate
The successful incumbent will work on improving the customer journey by relying on data analytics, feature experimentation, and a thorough understanding of building a world-leading EdTech product.
To excel in this role, you should embody effective time and task management skills (for you and your team), and be a natural leader who can break down concepts into clear, operationalisable segments, and delegate accordingly. You will work with a skilled cross-functional team, as well as collaborate with our Senior Management Team, to ensure that our products continuously evolve in line with the company’s strategic vision and goals.
Responsibilities
- Create and maintain a product roadmap based on the product strategy and company vision.
- Translate product strategy into detailed requirements and briefs for the development team.
- Scope and prioritise activities based on business and customer impact.
- Work with internal teams to design and implement features.
- Work with the product team to research, prototype, test and validate ideas.
- Work with the Marketing team to roll-out and communicate product changes to customers.
- Continuously monitor the effectiveness of product changes and recommend improvements.
- Act as a product evangelist to build awareness and understanding, as well as be available to the team to answer questions and provide clarity on decisions.
- Help facilitate growth by optimising all parts of the Customer Onboarding Funnel.
- Understand our customers through analysis, research, and direct interaction.
- Delegate and coordinate work to execute on our product roadmap between multiple teams.
- Specifying market requirements for current and future features by conducting market research.
- Management of development for new features.
- Work with internal teams (Development, Sales, Accounts, Content, Support and General Management) to support and extend the product.
- Feature documentation.
- Product Acceptance Testing.
- Test case software management, including writing of relevant test cases.
Requirements:
Minimum
- Minimum 3 years relevant experience as a Technical Product Manager or Product Owner.
- Knowledge of Design Thinking and product validation procedures.
- Excellent prioritisation and time-management skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to drive teamwork in achieving solutions and ensuring clarity in expectations.
- Creative, solution-driven mindset.
- High attention to detail.
- Ability to work in a deadline driven, high pressure environment.
Preferred
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Product Management.
- Technical qualifications (Coding / IT / Computer Science).
- Experience in a high-growth startup environment.
- Prior experience in EdTech/Education.
Desired Skills:
- product manager
- user experience