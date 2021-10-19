Senior Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (CE) Developer

Looking for a challenge? DAC Systems would love to have you come on board to complement our team. If you are a Senior Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement developer with 5 years of relevant experience, this opportunity is made for you.
Employment Type – Full-time
Must-have qualifications:
- How many years of work experience do you have using Microsoft Dynamics?
Ideal answer: 5
- How many years of work experience do you have using Programming?
Ideal answer: 3
- How many years of Information Technology and Services experience do you currently have?
Ideal answer: 5
- How many years of work experience do you have using Microsoft Dynamics CRM?
Ideal answer: 3
- Current Dynamics 365 CE Certification
Ideal answer: Yes
Send CV’s to careers@dac.co.za