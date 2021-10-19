Senior Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (CE) Developer

Looking for a challenge? DAC Systems would love to have you come on board to complement our team. If you are a Senior Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement developer with 5 years of relevant experience, this opportunity is made for you.

Employment Type – Full-time

Must-have qualifications:

How many years of work experience do you have using Microsoft Dynamics?

Ideal answer: 5

How many years of work experience do you have using Programming?

Ideal answer: 3

How many years of Information Technology and Services experience do you currently have?

Ideal answer: 5

How many years of work experience do you have using Microsoft Dynamics CRM?

Ideal answer: 3

Current Dynamics 365 CE Certification

Ideal answer: Yes

Send CV’s to careers@dac.co.za