Senior Solutions Architect, Infrastructure Solutions

Based in Midrand at the CoCre8 Head office, the successful candidate will provide Pre-sales technical support on infrastructure solutions built on Fujitsu and complementary products to assist the sales force in meeting Revenue and Profit targets.

The focus for this role will be Hybrid Cloud and Data Centre and SAP solutions.

A successful candidate will be expected to be a competent design authority on larger or more complex solutions, demonstrating an understanding of the customers’ business and commercial issues. They identify, design, and deliver larger or more complex architectures, strategies, and specific solutions.

Responsible for the design and communication of high-level structures to enable and guide the design and development of integrated solutions that meet current and future business needs.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelors’ Degree or equivalent through other qualifications / work experience.

Successful track record in technical Pre-sales of Data Centre Solutions with a special focus on SAP HANA, Hybrid Cloud and VMware

Strong background and understanding of SAP HANA, Enterprise storage, Virtualization, Converged, Hyper Converged and Cloud infrastructures.

5+ years’ experience in the design of Infrastructure Solutions.

Demonstrable knowledge of the design considerations, technologies and tools enabling new generation Data Centre solutions.

Appropriate accreditation / certification including one or more convergence technology.

Previous exposure and demonstrable understanding of Infrastructure Solutions for SAP environments.

Previous exposure and demonstrable understanding of complex VMware environments (both converged and hyperconverged).

Key Accountabilities:

Owns and develop the SAP HANA portfolio including alliance management.

Owns and develop the VMware portfolio including alliance management.

Take complete responsibility for technical input to qualification and business approval meetings, designing larger more complex solutions.

Shapes technical proposals to be commercially acceptable to the customer and may make solution/service trade-offs.

Represents CoCre8 at customer forums, conferences, and professional bodies to build CoCre8’s reputation in the marketplace.

Contributes to definition of customers’ overall IT architecture, designing new solutions of significant size and complexity, and can manage the work of specialists contributing to the design and implementation.

Partner enablement to drive the SAP portfolio value proposition.

Assisting sales personal in articulating a clear win strategy.

Participation in focused events creating brand and portfolio awareness for both the SAP and VMware portfolios.

Be entrenched as a trusted advisor.

Actively drive portfolio value messaging on defined social media platforms.

Solution ownership that takes complete accountability from requirements gathering to solution delivery.

Define TCO and ROI modules where cost justification is required.

Responsible for technical input for Proof of Concept and business approval meetings and for making a recognised technical contribution.

Shares knowledge and makes a useful contribution to the knowledge base.

Works with the designated bid teams to deliver winning solutions for qualified opportunities.

Point of contact for central and partner portfolio teams, drives pre-sales campaigns for SAP, VMware, Integrated Systems, and any other designated portfolio elements.

Stays abreast of industry trends and the Fujitsu product portfolio.

Deliver training and solution workshops for the CoCre8 sales team and partner landscape.

Deliver customer / partner presentations, training, and workshops.

Establishes an internal/external business network with customer middle management and technical staff to understand current and future needs and identify new business opportunities.

Specific Competencies:

Behavioural Competencies:

Analytical and strategic thinking.

Putting the customer first.

Drive for results and achieving together.

Quality focus.

Professional Competencies:

Communication skills and stakeholder management.

Ability to influence at executive level both internally and externally to CoCre8.

Expert knowledge of SAP Infrastructure solution considerations.

Managing complexity.

Service and technical expertise.

Financial awareness.

Intimate knowledge of trends, technologies and tools associated with IT Infrastructure and Hybrid Cloud Solutions.

Ability to work in a matrix structure either delivering into a bid team or leading a design team, dependent on the specific opportunity.

Excellent presentation skills.

Knowledge of Fujitsu and its relevant portfolio would be an advantage.

Key Performance Indicators

Owns the SAP Infrastructure & VMware Solutions campaigns.

Solution designs result in winning proposals.

Seen as a thought leader both internally and externally to CoCre8, evidenced through peer review.

Campaigns for designated portfolio elements result in partner participation and ultimately increased business for CoCre8.

Consistently produces designs, which require minimal re-work following review.

Provides evidence that demonstrates the ability to design a solution at the appropriate optimised cost point.

Uses company prescribed processes and methodologies for development of solutions and their approvals.

Demonstrates the maximisation of CoCre8 and Fujitsu standard portfolio and delivery capability in their designs.

Regular contribution to, and user of, company knowledge repositories and events.

NB: When applying – please take note of the minimum requirements i.e. Qualifications and number of years’ experience and the specific field.

Should you wish to apply for this position, please submit your CV to Human Resources via E-mail bernice.fourie@cocre8.com before 29th October 2021.

Correspondence will only be entered into with shortlisted candidates. Please clearly indicate the position for which you are applying. CoCre8 is an equal opportunity employer.

CoCre8 reserves the right to withdraw this vacancy at any given time.