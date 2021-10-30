Junior Web Developer (Shopify, HTML, CSS, jQuery, JSON) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading Retail Group urgently seeks the coding talents of an ambitious Junior Web Developer to join its eCommerce team. The core focus of your role will be to maintain software that supports the eCommerce platforms. The ideal candidate must have a suitable BTech Degree or Diploma, at least 2 years experience in a similar role, working knowledge of Shopify, HTML, CSS, jQuery, JSON & AJAX. You will also require experience with web optimisation and graphic formats and have a valid Drivers [URL Removed] with Web/Digital Coordinators in each brand to ensure updates are processed timelessly.

Will be required to understand and interpret system functionality between all the Ecommerce system platforms.

Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems.

Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training.

Work as part of a Project team.

Assist the Web Development team with all aspects of website and application design.

Assist with the testing and maintenance of backend and front-end applications.

Collaborate with Developers to implement new web features.

Convert video, audio, written, and graphic components into compatible formats for the web.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant BTech Degree or Diploma.

Experience/Skills

Minimum of 2 years experience as a Junior Web Developer.

Working knowledge and experience in Shopify.

Working with HTML, CSS, jQuery, JSON and AJAX.

Experience in Dear is preferable.

Experience with web optimisation and understanding of graphic formats.

Valid Drivers Licence.

Must be available to travel and be on standby.

Advantageous

Working knowledge on Theme development on Shopify.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.

Ability to take responsibility and be decisive.

Can work within a team.

Effective planning and organisational skills.

Ability to work to deadlines and work under pressure.

High focus on attention to detail.

