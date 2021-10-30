Senior .Net Developer (x2) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:DEVELOP and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements as the next Senior .Net Developer sought by a cloud based FinTech company. The team uses Microsoft and related technologies, coupled with an Agile approach to deliver world class solutions to clients. The ideal candidate will require an IT related Degree/Diploma or equivalent work experience, have 7+ years suitable work experience and your tech tools should include C#.NET Core, ASP.NET Core and MVC. Any Angular, Azure, CI/CD, Scrum & Agile methodologies and server and cloud-based technologies will prove [URL Removed]

IT related Degree or Diploma or equivalent working experience.

Experience/Skills

7+ Years relevant work experience.

C#, .NET Core, ASP.NET Core and MVC.

Nice-to-haves –

Angular.

Knowledge about server and cloud-based technologies.

Exposure to Microsoft Azure.

Scrum and Agile methodologies.

Knowledge of CI/CD practises.

ATTRIBUTES:

Collaborate remotely with the team.

Needs to have good clear communication skills.

Needs to be a critical thinker.

Ability and willingness to learn new technologies quickly.

Analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills.

