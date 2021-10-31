Business Analyst at The Unlimited Group

Oct 31, 2021

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Business Analyst

Department: Information Technology: IT Data and Business Architecture

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

General :

Accountable to: Head of Scrum

Direct reports: None

Purpose of the Role :

To elicit, analyse, validate, specify, verify and manage the real needs of the project stakeholders.

Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas :

  • Support business to achieve year 1 of 10-year strategic plan;
  • Drive efficiencies throughout the business;
  • Provide support in strategic business development, including business modelling, new business development processes, process improvement and re-engineering;
  • Gather business requirements and deliver them in a well-constructed and complete conceptual specifications for further processing and crafting presentations to senior executives.
  • Assist business with the development of test cases and testing of the end product
  • Provide support to the development and architecture team during the software development lifecycle

Knowledge and Experience :

  • 3-year Tertiary qualification (BCOM Informatics/BA Diploma)
  • 8 years working experience of which 5 years working in a BA role
  • Knowledge of the BABOK (Business Analyst Body of Knowledge)
  • Project Management qualification advantageous
  • Knowledge of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle) advantageous
  • Knowledge of AGILE principles and scrum methodology advantageous

Skill Competencies :

  • Project Management
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Analytical and solution-oriented thinking
  • Modeling, cost benefit analysis and process mapping
  • Presentation and Facilitation skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Planning and Organization skills
  • Solution testing and verification
  • Impact analysis and risk assessment
  • Industry awareness

Personal Characteristics :

  • Strong EQ
  • Open to change
  • Creative
  • Strong communicator
  • Proactive forward thinker
  • Energetic and focused
  • Passionate
  • Confident
  • Conscious
  • Vulnerable
  • Courageous
  • Emotionally Resilient
  • Own it Do it Now

