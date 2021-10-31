IT SYSTEM ENGINEER at Network Alliance

Network Alliance is an industry leader and services provider in Information and Communication Technology, based in Centurion, and is employing Intermediate Support / Systems Engineers.

If you have ONE or MORE of the following certifications, A+ /N+ /MCP or MCITP qualifications with 2 to 5 years network infrastructure support experience, we might just have the right position for you.

We require a well-groomed, presentable, energetic, self-motivated, customer facing individual to join our Company.

Requirements:

  • Completed Grade 12 /Metric
  • Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualification – will be highly beneficial
  • Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license
  • South African with a valid South African ID
  • 2 to 5 years related technical experience
  • Fully bilingual (Afrikaans / English)
  • Technically minded with strong problem-solving abilities
  • Being a reference point for all IT related queries at the user level
  • Responding to user needs in a timely manner and ensuring the optimal running of all systems
  • Strong inter-personal skills (listening to technical needs / understanding problems / implementing solutions)
  • Committed and stable person
  • Well groomed, well-spoken and not shy to be honest
  • Customer service oriented
  • Admin orientated

Why Should You Apply?

  • Great Support / Systems Teams
  • Great Management Team
  • Be recognised for your hard work

We will reply on applications that is shortlisted only. Please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 14 days.

  • Market related salary
  • Medical-Aid contribution
  • Incentive bonus
  • Further study subsidy
  • Professional work environment
  • Company uniform
  • Company notebook & accessories

Desired Skills:

  • IT Management
  • IT Support
  • IT Security
  • IT Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

