IT SYSTEM ENGINEER at Network Alliance

Network Alliance is an industry leader and services provider in Information and Communication Technology, based in Centurion, and is employing Intermediate Support / Systems Engineers.
If you have ONE or MORE of the following certifications, A+ /N+ /MCP or MCITP qualifications with 2 to 5 years network infrastructure support experience, we might just have the right position for you.
We require a well-groomed, presentable, energetic, self-motivated, customer facing individual to join our Company.
Requirements:
- Completed Grade 12 /Metric
- Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualification – will be highly beneficial
- Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license
- South African with a valid South African ID
- 2 to 5 years related technical experience
- Fully bilingual (Afrikaans / English)
- Technically minded with strong problem-solving abilities
- Being a reference point for all IT related queries at the user level
- Responding to user needs in a timely manner and ensuring the optimal running of all systems
- Strong inter-personal skills (listening to technical needs / understanding problems / implementing solutions)
- Committed and stable person
- Well groomed, well-spoken and not shy to be honest
- Customer service oriented
- Admin orientated
Why Should You Apply?
- Great Support / Systems Teams
- Great Management Team
- Be recognised for your hard work
We will reply on applications that is shortlisted only. Please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 14 days.
- Market related salary
- Medical-Aid contribution
- Incentive bonus
- Further study subsidy
- Professional work environment
- Company uniform
- Company notebook & accessories
Desired Skills:
- IT Management
- IT Support
- IT Security
- IT Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma