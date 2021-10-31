IT SYSTEM ENGINEER at Network Alliance

Network Alliance is an industry leader and services provider in Information and Communication Technology, based in Centurion, and is employing Intermediate Support / Systems Engineers.

If you have ONE or MORE of the following certifications, A+ /N+ /MCP or MCITP qualifications with 2 to 5 years network infrastructure support experience, we might just have the right position for you.

We require a well-groomed, presentable, energetic, self-motivated, customer facing individual to join our Company.

Requirements:

Completed Grade 12 /Metric

Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualification – will be highly beneficial

Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license

South African with a valid South African ID

2 to 5 years related technical experience

Fully bilingual (Afrikaans / English)

Technically minded with strong problem-solving abilities

Being a reference point for all IT related queries at the user level

Responding to user needs in a timely manner and ensuring the optimal running of all systems

Strong inter-personal skills (listening to technical needs / understanding problems / implementing solutions)

Committed and stable person

Well groomed, well-spoken and not shy to be honest

Customer service oriented

Admin orientated

Why Should You Apply?

Great Support / Systems Teams

Great Management Team

Be recognised for your hard work

We will reply on applications that is shortlisted only. Please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 14 days.

Market related salary

Medical-Aid contribution

Incentive bonus

Further study subsidy

Professional work environment

Company uniform

Company notebook & accessories

Desired Skills:

IT Management

IT Support

IT Security

IT Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

