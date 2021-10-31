PHP Developer

The candidate will be required to develop industry quality products and deliver these products in the allocated timelines. The applicant must have a passion for development so strong that they live to work and pride themselves on releasing a world class product. The candidate must have confidence that their quality of work will withstand the rigors of an environment where outages are measured in seconds.

The main Key Responsibility Areas are as follows:

Integrate technical and application components to meet business requirements

Code and test program modules that meet design specifications

Maintain, tune and repair applications in order to keep them performing according to technical and functional specifications

Identify configuration changes to applications so that they meet business process requirements

Read, understand and effectively implement application specifications into database design

Manage and/or provide guidance to junior members of the team

Identify system deficiencies and implement effective solutions

Create well designed, reusable objects

Competencies:

The ideal candidate must display the following critical competencies and personal traits:

Attention to detail

Deadline driven, accountable, thorough and professional

Proactive, Efficient and Focused

Responsible, self-managed and delivery focused

Ability to write code of a consistently high quality

Reliable, trustworthy and a team player

Requirements:

Minimum 5 years development experience with PHP in medium to enterprise systems

3 years minimum experience in relational database design and creation, SQL query and manipulation and stored procedure creation

3 years minimum experience in integration development (HTTP, SOAP, raw sockets, etc.)

Minimum 3 years’ experience in RDBMS design and implementation, specifically MySQL / MariaDB

Solid functional and operational Linux system administration knowledge and skills

Web Development, including JavaScript and CSS

Object Orientated Programming

Relational Database Fundamentals

SQL literate

Understand complex database concepts as well as the implications of different database designs

Basic network knowledge

Possess significant knowledge of client server and internet systems architectures

Understand the benefits of the various design methodologies and object-oriented environments

Solid understanding of PHP framework fundamentals

Excellent understanding and use of PHP

Object orientated design and development, with the use of design patterns

Experience in wrapping third-party APIs in the form of DLL’s and/or Web Services

Education & Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science Degree or related discipline

Relevant Certification would also be an advantage

Accredited certification: (negotiable if adequate development experience has been acquired) Minimum 2 years’ experience in a formal SDLC environment

Desired Skills:

PHP Development

CakePHP exp

Laravel exp

SMS

SMPP

Kannel exp

Shell Scripting

Working with large data sources 100Gbs to Tbs or data

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

