PHP Developer

The candidate will be required to develop industry quality products and deliver these products in the allocated timelines. The applicant must have a passion for development so strong that they live to work and pride themselves on releasing a world class product. The candidate must have confidence that their quality of work will withstand the rigors of an environment where outages are measured in seconds.
The main Key Responsibility Areas are as follows:
- Integrate technical and application components to meet business requirements
- Code and test program modules that meet design specifications
- Maintain, tune and repair applications in order to keep them performing according to technical and functional specifications
- Identify configuration changes to applications so that they meet business process requirements
- Read, understand and effectively implement application specifications into database design
- Manage and/or provide guidance to junior members of the team
- Identify system deficiencies and implement effective solutions
- Create well designed, reusable objects
Competencies:
The ideal candidate must display the following critical competencies and personal traits:
- Attention to detail
- Deadline driven, accountable, thorough and professional
- Proactive, Efficient and Focused
- Responsible, self-managed and delivery focused
- Ability to write code of a consistently high quality
- Reliable, trustworthy and a team player
Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years development experience with PHP in medium to enterprise systems
- 3 years minimum experience in relational database design and creation, SQL query and manipulation and stored procedure creation
- 3 years minimum experience in integration development (HTTP, SOAP, raw sockets, etc.)
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in RDBMS design and implementation, specifically MySQL / MariaDB
- Solid functional and operational Linux system administration knowledge and skills
- Web Development, including JavaScript and CSS
- Object Orientated Programming
- Relational Database Fundamentals
- SQL literate
- Understand complex database concepts as well as the implications of different database designs
- Basic network knowledge
- Possess significant knowledge of client server and internet systems architectures
- Understand the benefits of the various design methodologies and object-oriented environments
- Solid understanding of PHP framework fundamentals
- Excellent understanding and use of PHP
- Object orientated design and development, with the use of design patterns
- Experience in wrapping third-party APIs in the form of DLL’s and/or Web Services
Education & Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science Degree or related discipline
- Relevant Certification would also be an advantage
- Accredited certification: (negotiable if adequate development experience has been acquired) Minimum 2 years’ experience in a formal SDLC environment
Desired Skills:
- PHP Development
- CakePHP exp
- Laravel exp
- SMS
- SMPP
- Kannel exp
- Shell Scripting
- Working with large data sources 100Gbs to Tbs or data
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree