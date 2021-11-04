Application Developer

The Objective:
- To design, develop, maintain and document code changes, on System from user specifications.
Minimum Requirements:
- Diploma or Degree in Information Technology /Degree In Engineering
- 3 years working experience as a .Net Developer
- Knowledge and understanding of ASP.Net, C#, SDLC, Java Script, JQuery, Microsoft SQL server DB, VB.Net skills, etc.
Key Performance Areas:
- Ensure that the deliverables we work on have appropriate business justification
- To deliver effectively and efficiently in a way that our deliverables are on time and meet customer needs
- To ensure satisfaction with individual operational services
- To ensure availability of mission critical systems, services and application
- To ensure that all business critical data is protected accordingly
- To manage risk by assisting the business units in preventing revenue leakage and optimizing collection
- Innovation
- To assist in development of the fellow, less experienced team members
Desired Skills:
- .Net Developer
- C#
- JavaScript
- ASP.Net
- SDLC
- JQuery
- Microsoft SQL server DB
- VB.Net
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma