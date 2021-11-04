Application Developer

Nov 4, 2021

The Objective:

  • To design, develop, maintain and document code changes, on System from user specifications.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Diploma or Degree in Information Technology /Degree In Engineering
  • 3 years working experience as a .Net Developer
  • Knowledge and understanding of ASP.Net, C#, SDLC, Java Script, JQuery, Microsoft SQL server DB, VB.Net skills, etc.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Ensure that the deliverables we work on have appropriate business justification
  • To deliver effectively and efficiently in a way that our deliverables are on time and meet customer needs
  • To ensure satisfaction with individual operational services
  • To ensure availability of mission critical systems, services and application
  • To ensure that all business critical data is protected accordingly
  • To manage risk by assisting the business units in preventing revenue leakage and optimizing collection
  • Innovation
  • To assist in development of the fellow, less experienced team members

Desired Skills:

  • .Net Developer
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • ASP.Net
  • SDLC
  • JQuery
  • Microsoft SQL server DB
  • VB.Net

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

