As a Data Analyst, you will be responsible for maintaining, re-calibrating, developing and deploying new predictive and prescriptive models in order to provide insights and data-driven solutions to solve difficult and strategic business challenges.
To qualify for the role you need:
- BSC Honours degree in a mathematical, statistical, or actuarial field.
- 2 to 5 years experience working in a data analyst, data scientist, quantitative analyst or actuarial role
- Experience with SAS and Python
What is in it for you:
- An opportunity to work in a data and technology-led organisation
- An opportunity to work for thought leaders in the financial service industry
- An opportunity to join an organisation that values high performance and top talent