Data Analyst

As a Data Analyst, you will be responsible for maintaining, re-calibrating, developing and deploying new predictive and prescriptive models in order to provide insights and data-driven solutions to solve difficult and strategic business challenges.

To qualify for the role you need:

BSC Honours degree in a mathematical, statistical, or actuarial field.

2 to 5 years experience working in a data analyst, data scientist, quantitative analyst or actuarial role

Experience with SAS and Python

What is in it for you:

An opportunity to work in a data and technology-led organisation

An opportunity to work for thought leaders in the financial service industry

An opportunity to join an organisation that values high performance and top talent

