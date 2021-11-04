Data Analyst / Power BI Developer

A Business Intelligence Development solutions organisation is urgently looking for a qualified Data Analyst / Power BI Developer to create and manage BI and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge for their clients. Min 2-4 years experience as a Power BI Developer or Data Scientist.



Minimum Requirements:

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Mathematics, or relevant field.

Passion for Data and Business Intelligence

Microsoft Power BI.

Business acumen.

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude.

Excellent communication skills.

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative.

Additional Requirements:

Proven experience as a Power BI Developer or Data Scientist.

Understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework.

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

Responsibilities Include:

Translate business needs to technical specifications.

Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g., reporting tools).

Develop and update technical documentation (Developer and planning doc).

Maintain and support data analytics platforms.

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems.

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.

Dax, writing code/formulas for the analysis.

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects.

