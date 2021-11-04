Data Analyst / Power BI Developer

Nov 4, 2021

A Business Intelligence Development solutions organisation is urgently looking for a qualified Data Analyst / Power BI Developer to create and manage BI and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge for their clients. Min 2-4 years experience as a Power BI Developer or Data Scientist.

Minimum Requirements:

  • BSc/BA in Computer Science, Mathematics, or relevant field.
  • Passion for Data and Business Intelligence
  • Microsoft Power BI.
  • Business acumen.
  • Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative.

Additional Requirements:

  • Proven experience as a Power BI Developer or Data Scientist.
  • Understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework.
  • Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

Responsibilities Include:

  • Translate business needs to technical specifications.
  • Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g., reporting tools).
  • Develop and update technical documentation (Developer and planning doc).
  • Maintain and support data analytics platforms.
  • Evaluate and improve existing BI systems.
  • Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.
  • Dax, writing code/formulas for the analysis.
  • Create visualizations and reports for requested projects.

