A Business Intelligence Development solutions organisation is urgently looking for a qualified Data Analyst / Power BI Developer to create and manage BI and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge for their clients. Min 2-4 years experience as a Power BI Developer or Data Scientist.
Minimum Requirements:
- BSc/BA in Computer Science, Mathematics, or relevant field.
- Passion for Data and Business Intelligence
- Microsoft Power BI.
- Business acumen.
- Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative.
Additional Requirements:
- Proven experience as a Power BI Developer or Data Scientist.
- Understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework.
- Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).
Responsibilities Include:
- Translate business needs to technical specifications.
- Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g., reporting tools).
- Develop and update technical documentation (Developer and planning doc).
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms.
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems.
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.
- Dax, writing code/formulas for the analysis.
- Create visualizations and reports for requested projects.