Project Manager at English Access Micro scholarship Program

The English Access Micro scholarship Program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, is an immersive English language and cultural program for South African high school students, managed by Reata Services in the Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces. The program includes intensive language instruction and structured cultural enrichment experiences designed to promote rapid English language gains.

While organizational skills and administrative experience will be an important plus for any candidate, an extensive understanding of academic culture is also important. The position will require the ability to work independently as well as as a member of a team. Extensive traveling, monitoring of the implementation of the program between Mpumalanga and Limpopo Province. Stakeholder negotiation and consultation. The position requires close attention to detail. The Program Officer will report to the Program Manager.

Duties & Responsibilities

Collaborate with a team of Program co-Ordinator’s and teachers to develop learning materials

Provide backup support for Program coordinators and teachers

Support the administration of an equitable selection process by developing selection criteria, recruiting and training coordinators and teachers, and managing the selection of participants of the program (learners);

Develop print and electronic materials to promote virtual initiatives;

Evaluate and assess the results of outreach, recruitment, and selection activities;

Assist in maintaining and updating participant database;

Encourage ongoing communications with program alumni;

Assist in writing and preparation of reports and grant proposals for funding agencies;

Additional duties as assigned.

Qualifications

A minimum of five years of relevant full-time work experience;

Experience with English language learning, or virtual learning;

Experience communicating with and advising students between ages 13-15 years from diverse backgrounds;

Commitment to supporting and familiarity with issues of diversity, equity, inclusion

Strong written and oral communication skills in English;

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail;

Demonstrated problem-solving skills;

Ability to manage multiple priorities quickly and effectively;

Ability to work independently while contributing to an overall team effort;

Ability to work effectively in a cross-cultural work environment;

Proficiency in Microsoft Office;

General financial accountability; and

Effective interpersonal skills.

Desired Skills:

Strong drafting presentation and reporting skills

Ability to coordinate and supervise multiple Project Implementation Units in their implementation of technical activities in partnership with a variety of stakeholder groups

Ability to effectively manage technical and administrative teams

Ability to effectively manage technical and administrative teams

managerial and coordination skills

Strong leadership

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

