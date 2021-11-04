Senior Database Administrator

Permanent
Cape Town
A well-known financial services company is looking for a dynamic Database Administrator (DBA) to take responsibility for the performance, integrity and security of their databases. The person will also be involved in the planning and development of the databases as well as troubleshooting issues, managing networking and infrastructure, and working with automation and scripting.
The right person for this role will have the ability to work under pressure, time management and to be able to multi-task multiple projects.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Database:
Installation, Maintenance, Upgrades, License, Vendor Relation:
- Installing and upgrading the database server and application tools through SDLC Environments
- Ensuring compliance with database vendor license agreement
- Contacting database vendor for technical support. Monitoring, Alerting, Optimizing, Capacity Planning:
- Daily database health checks (free space, performance, event logs, etc.)
- Perform database monitoring, optimizing, trend analysis and advising on long-term capacity plans
- Allocating system storage and planning future storage requirements for the database system
- Establish standards, best practices, policies, and procedures for database administration and maintenance
Access, Security Management:
- Plan, control and monitor access to the database
- Implement advanced database security features
- Audit and report on database activity to ensure integrity and performance of the database
Database Environment Transition Management:
- Establish standards, best practices, policies, and procedures for database transition management
- Change management
- Transition planning and support
- Release and deployment management
- Transition validation and testing
Continuity and Availability Management:
- Establish backup/ recovery strategies
- Establish high availability strategies
- Implement and monitor backup/ recovery and high availability solutions
- Workload balancing, data replication and archiving
Operations:
- Creation and setup of daily, weekly and monthly management reports
- Environment synchronization through SDLC Environments
- Perform daily, weekly, and monthly database maintenance tasks
3rd Party
- Prototyping and evaluation of 3rd party software
- Installation and maintenance of 3rd party software on servers (i.e. Applications Manager – ManageEngine, ActiveBatch, Service desk, Oracle, Redgate, Idera, Jira, Confluence)
- 3rd Party application upgrades
Servers
- Configuring and managing sites on IIS
- Daily server health checks (free space, performance, event logs, ftp availability etc.)
- Plan, control and monitor system resources, CPU, memory, storage and planning future requirements.
- Planning, maintaining and executing on all server patching
- Enrolling users and maintaining system security
Monitoring and Alerting
- Designing, implementing and maintaining alerts and reports (adding monitors, building custom monitors, setting up reports, alerts)
- Buy and manage all software licensing
REQUIREMENTS
- Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science fields (with strong Mathematical background or subject knowledge an advantage)
- At least 3 years working experience with data in financial services
- 8 to 10 years of experience in a similar role, or working on back-ends of systems
- Extensive database development experience
- Experience administrating databases larger than 100GB
- Understanding of financial markets and financial systems would be a huge advantage
- Experience with testing Financial products and websites
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SQL DBA
- Big Data
- Financial Services
- Database Development
- Database Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree