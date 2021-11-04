Senior Database Administrator

Permanent

Cape Town

A well-known financial services company is looking for a dynamic Database Administrator (DBA) to take responsibility for the performance, integrity and security of their databases. The person will also be involved in the planning and development of the databases as well as troubleshooting issues, managing networking and infrastructure, and working with automation and scripting.

The right person for this role will have the ability to work under pressure, time management and to be able to multi-task multiple projects.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Database:

Installation, Maintenance, Upgrades, License, Vendor Relation:

Installing and upgrading the database server and application tools through SDLC Environments

Ensuring compliance with database vendor license agreement

Contacting database vendor for technical support. Monitoring, Alerting, Optimizing, Capacity Planning:

Daily database health checks (free space, performance, event logs, etc.)

Perform database monitoring, optimizing, trend analysis and advising on long-term capacity plans

Allocating system storage and planning future storage requirements for the database system

Establish standards, best practices, policies, and procedures for database administration and maintenance

Access, Security Management:

Plan, control and monitor access to the database

Implement advanced database security features

Audit and report on database activity to ensure integrity and performance of the database

Database Environment Transition Management:

Establish standards, best practices, policies, and procedures for database transition management

Change management

Transition planning and support

Release and deployment management

Transition validation and testing

Continuity and Availability Management:

Establish backup/ recovery strategies

Establish high availability strategies

Implement and monitor backup/ recovery and high availability solutions

Workload balancing, data replication and archiving

Operations:

Creation and setup of daily, weekly and monthly management reports

Environment synchronization through SDLC Environments

Perform daily, weekly, and monthly database maintenance tasks

3rd Party

Prototyping and evaluation of 3rd party software

Installation and maintenance of 3rd party software on servers (i.e. Applications Manager – ManageEngine, ActiveBatch, Service desk, Oracle, Redgate, Idera, Jira, Confluence)

3rd Party application upgrades

Servers

Configuring and managing sites on IIS

Daily server health checks (free space, performance, event logs, ftp availability etc.)

Plan, control and monitor system resources, CPU, memory, storage and planning future requirements.

Planning, maintaining and executing on all server patching

Enrolling users and maintaining system security

Monitoring and Alerting

Designing, implementing and maintaining alerts and reports (adding monitors, building custom monitors, setting up reports, alerts)

Buy and manage all software licensing

REQUIREMENTS

Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science fields (with strong Mathematical background or subject knowledge an advantage)

At least 3 years working experience with data in financial services

8 to 10 years of experience in a similar role, or working on back-ends of systems

Extensive database development experience

Experience administrating databases larger than 100GB

Understanding of financial markets and financial systems would be a huge advantage

Experience with testing Financial products and websites

Desired Skills:

SQL

SQL DBA

Big Data

Financial Services

Database Development

Database Administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position