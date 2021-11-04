Software Tester

Our client has a suite of custom developed software solutions. They require a driven, self-motivated individual who will be responsible for testing and quality control of this product.

As the software tester, you will be expected to lead the testing process and coordinate testing with the companys testing team.

To apply for the role you will have:

2 – 3 years software testing experience ideally in assessment management, investment or financial services.

Completed degree in the areas of informatics, computer science, business, engineering, investments, administration, statistics or other sciences will be considered.

Excellent problem-solving skills

Knowledge of Scrum/Agile product development

Any experience should indicate a history of successful achievement. This should be a common thread throughout school, post-school studies & work achievement.

