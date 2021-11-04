Our Client based in the Johannesburg area is seeking a Solutions Architect to join their team. The Solutions Architect will contribute to the organizational goals through managed
ownership and development and/or design of solutions architecture frameworks/
roadmaps, enhancing operational productivity through guidance/training, owning
the governance and standards, making sure Operational delivery streams deliver
responsive and cost effective solutions that enables business’s needs.
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
- Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential)
- Certification in the IT industry
- Standard framework like TOGAF, ITIL (Advantageous)
- Project management certification PMBOK / Prince2
- 3-6 years experience in a production IT environment with software development experience (Essential); 2 or more years exposure to application development principles and support (Essential); 2 or more years exposure to ITIL disciplines; 2 or more years exposure to IT security disciplines (Essential)
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architecture
- Integration Architecture
- Solution Implementation
- Solution Design
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree