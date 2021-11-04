Solutions Architect

Our Client based in the Johannesburg area is seeking a Solutions Architect to join their team. The Solutions Architect will contribute to the organizational goals through managed

ownership and development and/or design of solutions architecture frameworks/

roadmaps, enhancing operational productivity through guidance/training, owning

the governance and standards, making sure Operational delivery streams deliver

responsive and cost effective solutions that enables business’s needs.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential)

Certification in the IT industry

Standard framework like TOGAF, ITIL (Advantageous)

Project management certification PMBOK / Prince2

3-6 years experience in a production IT environment with software development experience (Essential); 2 or more years exposure to application development principles and support (Essential); 2 or more years exposure to ITIL disciplines; 2 or more years exposure to IT security disciplines (Essential)

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

Integration Architecture

Solution Implementation

Solution Design

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position