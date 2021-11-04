Solutions Architect

Nov 4, 2021

Our Client based in the Johannesburg area is seeking a Solutions Architect to join their team. The Solutions Architect will contribute to the organizational goals through managed
ownership and development and/or design of solutions architecture frameworks/
roadmaps, enhancing operational productivity through guidance/training, owning
the governance and standards, making sure Operational delivery streams deliver
responsive and cost effective solutions that enables business’s needs.
Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
  • Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential)
  • Certification in the IT industry
  • Standard framework like TOGAF, ITIL (Advantageous)
  • Project management certification PMBOK / Prince2
  • 3-6 years experience in a production IT environment with software development experience (Essential); 2 or more years exposure to application development principles and support (Essential); 2 or more years exposure to ITIL disciplines; 2 or more years exposure to IT security disciplines (Essential)

Desired Skills:

  • Solution Architecture
  • Integration Architecture
  • Solution Implementation
  • Solution Design

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

