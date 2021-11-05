Data Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Digital Financial Service Provider seeks a solutions-driven Data Analyst with a passion for analysis and interpreting data of marketing campaigns to help drive strategic decisions to not only meet and exceed business objectives but grow the customer base. The successful candidate must possess a Mathematics/Statistics related Degree, have at least 2 years experience in a similar role and be proficient with Advanced Excel and SQL query writing. Any Power BI, QlikView or Tableau skills in addition, will prove [URL Removed] data and business processes strategically.

Identify best practice to book new accounts as well as to make further disbursements to existing customers.

Produce accurate daily, weekly, and monthly reports and explain movements and trends.

Setup measures and track strategic initiatives.

Leverage the data to find new ways of looking at customer behaviour and solutions to business challenges.

Continuously monitor and analyse customer retention, acquisition and reactivation movements and trends and ensure response and variances are identified, investigated, and explained.

Assist with the management and implementation of monthly marketing campaigns.

Develop and roll out test strategies in line with the marketing plan and ensure test campaigns are rigorously structured so that significance of results is not jeopardised.

Run ad-hoc in-depth analysis across different data sources.

Work closely with the Product Owners to understand data structure and make recommendations on logging to streamline post go-live reporting and analysis.

Track, review and analyse performance to ensure targets are met, variances are identified, investigated and explained.

Understand the business process in order to create a new analysis that will highlight areas for improvement.

Propose and implement improvements within existing reports.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Mathematics or Statistics related Degree.

Experience/Skills

Minimum of 2 years experience in analysing data.

MS Office proficient (Advanced Excel skills).

SQL query writing skills is essential.

Experience in Big Data reporting packages will be an added advantage (e.g., Power BI/ QlikView/ Tableau).

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong willingness to learn.

Self-motivated driver of performance who is passionate about data and analysis.

Ability to critically analyse and problem solve.

