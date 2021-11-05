Data Scientist

Our client, data science-focused and using the latest AI and ML tools, provide a clear roadmap to companies to navigate automating sales processes, optimising revenue execution and planning for the future so they can seize the opportunities ahead.

They’re now looking for junior to intermediate Data Scientists to join their team. They look for people who are experimentalists and have a knack for translating real-world questions into tractable problems for modelling, and a deep interest in delivering tools which help decision-makers navigate complex environments.

Strong candidates will have a mix of the following:

Fluency in the Python machine learning ecosystem

A strong degree in a quantitative discipline

The willingness to bring a hacking mindset to statistical models of real-world phenomena

The drive to learn and build things outside of their formal education or employment

Desired Skills:

Python

Machine Learning

Modelling

data science

Predictive modelling

Statistical models

Deep learning

Data Mining

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

learning budget

study leave

20 days annual leave

performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position