Information Systems Manager

Purpose of the Role:

To ensure the alignment of different operational systems and procedures, and the adoption of new technology.

The person must be creative and passionate about technology. They must be excited and motivated by change and innovation.

Responsibilities:

Design and align processes and systems to ensure service delivery

Partners with Exco to successfully implement business and technology strategies

Design and development of new reports in Excel

Manage staff and service provider relationships

Manage deadlines / SLA’s and Agile North or similar service providers

Implement hardware

Implement new systems within required deadlines

Stay abreast of new operational requirements driven by changes in the industry or by emerging technologies.

Contribution towards the overall company performance and direction

Gather insights in order to contribute to the strategic goals

Implement and drive tactical plans and milestones in line with the relevant strategic goals

Ensure consistency with “Brilliant in the Basics” by means of necessary reports

Design new reports

Determine IT hardware needs

Research requirement for operational systems

Stay abreast of new operational requirements as determined by changes in the industry or technology enhancements

Research and manager integration with stakeholder systems (clients and service providers)

Develop budget and manage in line with budget strategy (including index points)

Ensure good corporate governance in line with King IV principles

Manage and drive relevant business development initiatives

Develop, define and drive organisational culture needed to reach strategic goals

Promote the business and its reputation via active participation in industry bodies, forums and workgroups and identify new opportunities for the group.

Requirements:

10 Years IS experience

Broad experience in various technical disciplines, such as systems deployment, infrastructure, cyber security, change management etc.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Proven ability to build relationships at an Executive level

Experience thinking critically about systems and workflow, and identifying needs for development

Experience in the Fruit / Logistics industry is beneficial

Excellent Excel Knowledge

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Report Writing

Integration Management

Management methodology

Project Implementation

Solution Project Management

Project Management Implementation

Business Change Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

An industry leading perishable freight forwarding organisation with their head office in Bellville. They have constantly been at the forefront of innovation, development and industry changing ideas. Consistently growing and striving for perfection

