Information Systems Manager

Purpose of the Role:
- To ensure the alignment of different operational systems and procedures, and the adoption of new technology.
- The person must be creative and passionate about technology. They must be excited and motivated by change and innovation.
Responsibilities:
- Design and align processes and systems to ensure service delivery
- Partners with Exco to successfully implement business and technology strategies
- Design and development of new reports in Excel
- Manage staff and service provider relationships
- Manage deadlines / SLA’s and Agile North or similar service providers
- Implement hardware
- Implement new systems within required deadlines
- Stay abreast of new operational requirements driven by changes in the industry or by emerging technologies.
- Contribution towards the overall company performance and direction
- Gather insights in order to contribute to the strategic goals
- Implement and drive tactical plans and milestones in line with the relevant strategic goals
- Ensure consistency with “Brilliant in the Basics” by means of necessary reports
- Design new reports
- Determine IT hardware needs
- Research requirement for operational systems
- Stay abreast of new operational requirements as determined by changes in the industry or technology enhancements
- Research and manager integration with stakeholder systems (clients and service providers)
- Develop budget and manage in line with budget strategy (including index points)
- Ensure good corporate governance in line with King IV principles
- Manage and drive relevant business development initiatives
- Develop, define and drive organisational culture needed to reach strategic goals
- Promote the business and its reputation via active participation in industry bodies, forums and workgroups and identify new opportunities for the group.
Requirements:
-
10 Years IS experience
-
Broad experience in various technical disciplines, such as systems deployment, infrastructure, cyber security, change management etc.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Proven ability to build relationships at an Executive level
- Experience thinking critically about systems and workflow, and identifying needs for development
- Experience in the Fruit / Logistics industry is beneficial
- Excellent Excel Knowledge
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Report Writing
- Integration Management
- Management methodology
- Project Implementation
- Solution Project Management
- Project Management Implementation
- Business Change Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Systems / Network Administration
About The Employer:
An industry leading perishable freight forwarding organisation with their head office in Bellville. They have constantly been at the forefront of innovation, development and industry changing ideas. Consistently growing and striving for perfection