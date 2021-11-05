Java Developer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly evolving Pretoria-based Software Specialist in satellite imaging & intelligence seeks the coding talents of a self-driven Java Developer to design solutions for global software with integrity and passion. Your core role will include Java backend work, Java frontend development and Image Processing. You must possess a Bachelors Degree in Engineering/Computer Science from an accredited university, 2-5+ years Software Development experience and solid Java skills. Any Spring framework experience will prove [URL Removed] Development in a variety of languages and environments but primarily focused on

Backend & Front-end Development

Desktop, Server & Cloud environments

Java client & server development

TypeScript/JavaScript

Spring & Spring Boot

Others as might be required from time to time Use new languages and research new technologies as may be required from time to time.

Code reviews, training and assistance to more junior team members.

Software maintenance, bug fixing and 3rd Level Support.

Design and user documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Engineering or Computer Science from a reputable university.

Experience/Skills –

2-5+ Years Software Development experience (we are open to varying levels of experience).

Solid Java experience required.

Spring framework experience a plus.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Java

Developer

PTA

Learn more/Apply for this position