Junior IT Project Manager at Mediro ICT

Contract position with a well known established organisation in [URL Removed] up to June 2022 with possibility for [URL Removed] must have 2-4 years solid working experience as a Project Manager. The Junior Project Manager role is required to, oversee the planning and implementation of an enitre project. Manage resources, schedules, finances and to adhere to governance guidelines throughout the full system development life cycle. This also includes management of issues, risks and project change requests to ensure successful and on-time project delivery. Full project life cycle ownership: successful project delivery will include full implementation from initiation to deployment for one major or several minor initiatives simultaneouslyDevelop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, external vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks and issuesMonitor, track and control outcomes to resolve issues, conflicts, dependencies and critical path deliverablesDefine success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project and program life cycleEnsure that projects and programs are proceeding according to scope, schedule, budget and quality standardsManage project and program issues and risks to mitigate impact to baselineManage all aspects of multiple related projects to ensure the overall program is aligned to and directly supports the achievement of strategic objectivesWork creatively and analytically in a problem solving environment demonstrating teamwork, innovation and excellenceUnderstand interdependencies between technology, operations and business needsDemonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals while maintaining alignment with industry best practicesParticipate and/or drive feasibility studies, vendor selections and proposals for evaluation by appropriate key stakeholdersDevelop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations to various audiences, including project team, sponsors, CIO and key stakeholdersExtensive understanding of project management principles, methods and techniquesMinimum RequirementsFormal qualifications: Degree/Diploma with Project ManagementPMP/Prince2 Certification,Agile/SCRUM Master Certification (Preferred)A minimum of 2 – 4 years of experience in similar role. (Including experience in managing resources, facilitation with technical teams and stakeholders).Role-specific knowledge: Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques and toolsHighly numerate, with strong financial managementStrong supplier & people management skillsAdvantageous if you have experience in the mining industry the specific IM field, controls and risk mitigation the Region IM objectives and outputs

